Supply Chain Information

Our global procurement mission is to provide a dynamic, strategically accessible, world-class supply base, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in every aspect of our global business through continuous improvement.
NI expects suppliers to follow the laws and regulations of the countries where they do business. Suppliers must comply with standards of conduct regarding the fair treatment of workers, prevention of forced labor, slavery, and human trafficking as described in the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct.
NI si è dotata di condizioni generali applicabili a tutti gli ordini di acquisto e accordi commerciali. La conferma di un ordine d'acquisto implica l'accettazione delle condizioni applicabili.
Filiera e processi operativi (include i requisiti dei fornitori)
Lotta alla schiavità e alla tratta di esseri umani