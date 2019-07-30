Home validation Roland test

DAQExpress is companion software for NI data acquisition hardware and included with many NI DAQ products. This interactive software helps you record, view, and explore your data.

Together VirtualBench and Multisim improve design accuracy by offering a complete solution featuring five essential benchtop instruments for circuit simulation and PCB prototyping.

Data Acquisition and Control

Build fast, accurate measurement and control systems with modular hardware and software.
Hardware
Multifunction I/O
Temperature
Voltage
Sound and Vibration
Current
Strain, Pressure, and Force
Digital I/O
Position Displacement
Counters and Timers
Machine Vision
Packaged Controllers
Motion Control
Board-level Controllers
Industrial Communication Buses
HMIs and Displays
Vehicle Communication Buses
Safety
Avionics Communication Buses
Software
Programming Environments for Data Acquisition and Control
Create custom solutions with NI integrated development environments.
Application Software for Data Acquisition and Control
Develop your solution using a configuration-based workflow.
Software Suites for Data Acquisition and Control
Build an industry-specific system with recommended NI software products.
Add-Ons for Data Acquisition and Control
Extend NI software with specialty IP and deployment tools.
Systems and Specialty Products
HIL Simulators
Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulators are built on open platforms, so you can customize them to meet your needs and quickly adapt as test requirements change.

Electronic Test and Instrumentation

Create custom instruments using configurable, high-performance hardware and software.
Hardware
Oscilloscopes
Digital Multimeters
Digital Instruments
Waveform Generators
Frequency Counters
VirtualBench All-in-One Instruments
Power Supplies and Loads
Source Measure Units
Switches
FlexRIO Custom Instruments and Processing
GPIB, Serial, and Ethernet
Software
Programming Environments for Electronic Test and Instrumentation
Create custom solutions with NI integrated development environments.
Application Software for Electronic Test and Instrumentation
Develop your solution using a configuration-based workflow.
Software Suites for Electronic Test and Instrumentation
Build an industry-specific system with recommended NI software products.
Add-Ons for Electronic Test and Instrumentation
Extend NI software with specialty IP and deployment tools.
Systems and Specialty Products
Semiconductor Test System
Combines the NI PXI platform with modular instrumentation and system design software to create a test system ready for RF and mixed-signal production test.
HIL Simulators
Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulators are built on open platforms, so you can customize them to meet your needs and quickly adapt as test requirements change.
Vehicle Radar Test System
The Vehicle Radar Test System (VRTS) provides integrated radar object simulation and measurements for sensor characterization and production test.

Wireless Design and Test

Design, prototype, and test wireless products and technologies.
Hardware
Vector Signal Transceivers
Spectrum and Signal Analyzers
RF Signal Generators
RF and Microwave Switches
Software Defined Radios
Power Sensors
Network Analyzers
RF Signal Conditioning
Software
Programming Environments for Wireless Design and Test
Create custom solutions with NI integrated development environments.
Application Software for Wireless Design and Test
Develop your solution using a configuration-based workflow.
Software Suites for Wireless Design and Test
Build an industry-specific system with recommended NI software products.
Add-Ons for Wireless Design and Test
Extend NI software with specialty IP and deployment tools.
Systems and Specialty Products
Vehicle Radar Test System
The Vehicle Radar Test System (VRTS) provides integrated radar object simulation and measurements for sensor characterization and production test.
mmWave Transceiver System
A modular hardware and software solution for prototyping real-time communications systems for mmWave frequencies with up to 2GHz of bandwidth.
Semiconductor Test System
Combines the NI PXI platform with modular instrumentation and system design software to create a test system ready for RF and mixed-signal production test.
Microwave Components and Assemblies
NI offers QuickSyn microwave synthesizers, microwave components, and complex integrated microwave assemblies. Visit our microwave components website for details.
Near Field Communication and Wireless Power
Solutions for smart card, RFID, near field communication (NFC), and wireless power test. Visit the Micropross website for NI’s NFC, e-payment, and other test products.

Engineering Education

Take NI hardware and software into the lab or classroom to accelerate discovery.
Hardware
Portable, Student Devices
Engineering Lab Stations
Radio Prototyping Hardware
Software
LabVIEW
LabVIEW is development software that engineers can use to build custom test, design, and control systems in a graphical programming environment.
Multisim Education Edition
Multisim is a circuit simulation tool built for educators to teach analog, digital, and power electronics by connecting simulation to experimentation. 
Academic Site License
Academic Site Licenses include software for classroom, laboratory, or research. It is the standard way for academics and students to access NI software.
Systems and Specialty Products
Laboratory Solutions with NI ELVIS
NI ELVIS laboratory solutions provide educators with the courseware and complete experiments to ensure students can explore theory in the laboratory.
myRIO Accessories
myRIO accessories provide educators with various accessories that can expand myRIO into mechatronics, controls, robotics, or capstone courses.
myDAQ Accessories
myDAQ accessories include sensors, kits and small-scale replications of real-world systems that connect with NI educational hardware and software.

VirtualBench with Multisim Professional Bundle

LabVIEW is development software that uses graphical programming to make it easier to visualize, create, and code test and measurement applications
 

LabVIEW is development software that uses graphical programming to make it easier to visualize, create, and code test and measurement applications

LabVIEW is development software that uses graphical programming to make it easier to visualize, create, and code test and measurement applications

Created Jul 30, 2019

LabView

NI's modular hardware platforms and system design software – such as LabVIEW – help engineers do more, innovate faster, and easily integrate new technologies.

The NI ecosystem helps you build innovative systems more efficiently by providing services and support, software add-ons, and solution partners around the globe.

Provides combinations of analog I/O, digital I/O, and counter/timer functionality in a single device for computer-based systems. Multifunction I/O devices offer a mix of I/O with varying channels, sample rates, output rates, and other features to meet many common measurement requirements. These devices are ideal for a wide variety of industry applications such as laboratory automation, research, and design verification. The included DAQExpress™ companion software provides basic measurement and analysis, while the NI‑DAQmx driver provides the ability to create customized automated measurement and control applications.

Multifunction I/O devices offer a mix of I/O with varying channels, sample rates, output rates, and other features to meet many common measurement requirements. These devices are ideal for a wide variety of industry applications such as laboratory automation, research, and design verification. The included DAQExpress™ companion software provides basic measurement and analysis, while the NI‑DAQmx driver provides the ability to create customized automated measurement and control applications.

From inspiring future STEM leaders to reducing our environmental footprint, NI is focused on making a positive impact in the world. We do this by doing what we do best: accelerating productivity, discovery, and innovation.

