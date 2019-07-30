Provides combinations of analog I/O, digital I/O, and counter/timer functionality in a single device for computer-based systems. Multifunction I/O devices offer a mix of I/O with varying channels, sample rates, output rates, and other features to meet many common measurement requirements. These devices are ideal for a wide variety of industry applications such as laboratory automation, research, and design verification. The included DAQExpress™ companion software provides basic measurement and analysis, while the NI‑DAQmx driver provides the ability to create customized automated measurement and control applications.