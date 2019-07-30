asdsads
Together VirtualBench and Multisim improve design accuracy by offering a complete solution featuring five essential benchtop instruments for circuit simulation and PCB prototyping.
VirtualBench with Multisim Professional Bundle
LabVIEW is development software that uses graphical programming to make it easier to visualize, create, and code test and measurement applications
NI’s modular hardware platforms and system design software – such as LabVIEW – help engineers do more, innovate faster, and easily integrate new technologies.
The NI ecosystem helps you build innovative systems more efficiently by providing services and support, software add-ons, and solution partners around the globe.
Provides combinations of analog I/O, digital I/O, and counter/timer functionality in a single device for computer-based systems. Multifunction I/O devices offer a mix of I/O with varying channels, sample rates, output rates, and other features to meet many common measurement requirements. These devices are ideal for a wide variety of industry applications such as laboratory automation, research, and design verification. The included DAQExpress™ companion software provides basic measurement and analysis, while the NI‑DAQmx driver provides the ability to create customized automated measurement and control applications.
Multifunction I/O Device
From inspiring future STEM leaders to reducing our environmental footprint, NI is focused on making a positive impact in the world. We do this by doing what we do best: accelerating productivity, discovery, and innovation.
