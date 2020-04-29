Home Support Documentation Supplemental

Starbleed: FPGA Encryption Vulnerability

Created Apr 29, 2020

Overview

National Instruments was made aware of the “Starbleed” vulnerability reported by Xilinx’s Design Advisory AR# 73541 on April 15, 2020.  

 

Certain National Instruments products use Xilinx FPGAs.  However, after reviewing the technical details, we have determined that our products do not use the Xilinx feature that is susceptible to this issue.  This is true regardless of whether the Xilinx FPGA on the device is programmed via LabVIEW FPGA or not.

Contents

Further Information

At National Instruments, we view the security of our products and systems as an important part of our commitment to our customers.  Go to ni.com/security to stay informed and act upon security alerts and issues. 

Mitigations

None

Affected Products

None

