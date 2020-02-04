Home Support Documentation Compatibility

National Instruments Product Compatibility for Microsoft Windows 8

Created Feb 4, 2020

Overview

The following document outlines National Instruments minimum software version support for Windows 8. The included tables list available software, drivers, add-ons, and toolkits and the minimum version required to operate each on Windows 8.

Contents

What is the difference between Windows 8 32-bit and Windows 8 64-bit?

Windows 8 32-bit can run on either x86 or x64 hardware. Similar to Windows XP 32-bit, Windows 8 32-bit provides access only to 32-bit addresses. As a result, even though Windows 8 32-bit will run on x64 hardware, it is limited to using 4 gigabytes of RAM. Windows 8 32-bit cannot run 64-bit versions of drivers or software designed to run natively on 64-bit operating systems.

Windows 8 64-bit can be installed only on x64 hardware. This version of the operating system allows software to use 64-bit addresses to access hardware and can therefore access much larger memory spaces.  In order to run successfully on Windows 8 64-bit, all drivers must have native 64-bit support. However, most 32-bit software applications can run within a Windows 8 64-bit emulation layer.

For more detailed information on the difference between Windows 32-bit and 64-bit, see Using National Instruments Products with Windows 32-bit and 64-bit.

Back to top

Known Compatibility Issues

Fast Startup Issues

NI strongly encourages its customers to disable fast startup.

Repairing NI Software After Upgrading

Performing a repair on NI software after upgrading from Windows 8 to 8.1 can result in a loss of access to hardware associated with repaired drivers. To restore the NI device drivers to a working state, perform a second repair on the affected device drivers.

Back to top

Software

The following National Instruments Software Packages are compatible with the listed versions of Windows 8 32-bit and Windows 8 64-bit. As of 2013, all new versions of National Instruments software will document their compatibility with Windows 8 in their Readme files. If there is any question about the compatibility of a piece of software with the 64-bit versions of Windows and LabVIEW, please refer to the Readme for that release.

Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 8 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.

National Instruments Software Compatibility with Windows 8 32-bit and 64-bit

National Instruments Software Windows 8 32-bit Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)		 Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
NI Analog Video Generator 3.1 3.1 Not supported
NI Analog Waveform Editor 1.2.1 1.2.1 Not supported
NI AudioMASTER Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI Calibration Executive 3.5 3.5 Not supported
NI Calibration Executive for Traditional DAQ Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI DIAdem 2012 SP1 2012 SP1 2015
NI Digital Video Generator Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI Digital Waveform Editor 3.0 3.0 Not supported
NI FlexLogger Not applicable Not applicable 2018 R2
NI Functional Safety Editor Not supported Not supported September 2017
NI Instrument Studio Not applicable Not applicable 2018
NI LabVIEW 32-bit 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW 64-bit Not supported 2012 2012
NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Software Not supported Not supported 1.0
NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite Not supported Not supported 1.0
NI LabVIEW Education Edition 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW for LEGO® MINDSTORMS 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW NXG Not supported Not supported 1.0
NI LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 32-bit 2009 SP1 2009 SP1 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 64-bit Not supported 2009 SP1 2009 SP1
NI LabVIEW SignalExpress 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabWindows/CVI 2012 2012 2012
NI LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine 2012 2012 2012
NI I/O Trace1 3.0.2 3.0.2 3.0.2
NI Lookout 6.7 6.7 Not supported
NI MATRIXx Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI Measurement and Automation Explorer 5.3.3 5.3.3 Not supported
NI Measurement Studio 2012 2012 2012
NI Multisim 13.0 13.0 Not supported
NI Package Manager Not supported Not supported 17.0
NI Picture Quality Analysis (PQA) 1.6 1.6 Not supported
NI Real-Time Hypervisor Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI Requirements Gateway 2012 2012 Not supported
NI Switch Executive 3.6 3.6 2015
NI SystemLink Client Not applicable Not applicable 17.0
NI SystemLink Server Not applicable Not applicable 17.0
NI TestStand 2012 2012 2014
NI Ultiboard 13.0 13.0 Not supported
NI Update Service 15.0 15.0 17.0
NI VeriStand 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 Not supported
NI Video Measurement Suite (VMS) Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2012 2012 2014 SP1
NI Volume License Manager 3.0 3.0 Not supported
NI Test Integration Adapter for IBM Rational Quality Manager 2.0 2.0 Not supported
NI Batch Installer Builder 1.0 1.0 Not supported
InsightCM Server Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite Not supported Not supported 1.0
NI Software Platform Bundle NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010
NI Developer Suite NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010
NI LabVIEW Student Edition NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010
NI Automated Test Software Suite NIWeek 2016 NIWeek 2016 NIWeek 2016
NI Software for FRC 2013 2013 2013

1. NI Spy was renamed to NI I/O Trace starting with version 3.0

Back to top

Add-ons and Toolkits

The following National Instruments Add-ons and Toolkits are compatible with the listed versions Windows 8 32-bit and Windows 8 64-bit:

Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 8 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.

National Instruments Add-ons and Toolkits Windows 8 32-bit Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)		 Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
NI Automotive Diagnostic Command Set 1.1.1 1.1.1 15.0.0
NI Bluetooth Toolkit 1.1 1.1 14.0
NI ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 2.2.1 2.2.1 15.0.0
NI FM/RDS Measurement Suite 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI GNSS Measurement Suite 3.0 3.0 Not supported
NI GPS Simulation Toolkit 2.0.1 2.0.1 Not supported
NI GSM-EDGE Toolkit 1.1 1.1 Not supported
NI InsightCM SDK 2.0 2.0 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Adaptive Filter Toolkit 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit 2012 2012 2018
NI LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit 2017 2017 2018
NI LabVIEW Application Builder 2012 2012 2012
NI LabVIEW Biomedical Toolkit 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW C Generator Toolkit 2011 2011 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework Not supported Not supported 1.0
NI LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module 2012 2012 2016
NI LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit 2012 2012 Not supported
NILabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module 2013 2013 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit 2012 2012 2016
NI LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit 2012 2012 2018
NI LabVIEW Electrical Power Toolkit 2011 2011 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Embedded for ARM Module 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW FPGA Module 15.01 15.01 Not supported
NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx Vivado Not supported1 Not supported1 Not supported
NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx ISE Not supported1 Not supported1 Not supported
NI LabVIEW GPS Modulation Toolkit 2.0.1 2.0.1 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Internet Toolkit Not tested2 Not tested2 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Jitter Analysis Toolkit 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW LEGO® MINDSTORMS® NXT Module 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW MathScript RT Module 2012 2012 2016
NI LabVIEW Mobile Module 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.3.3 4.3.3 4.3.3
NI LabVIEW Multicore Analysis and Sparse Matrix Toolkit 2012 2012 2012
NI LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit 2017 2017 Not supported
NI LabVIEW PID and Fuzzy Logic Toolkit 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2012 SP1 2012 SP1 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2.0.5 2.0.5 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Report Generation for Microsoft Office Toolkit 2013 2013 20143
NI LabVIEW Robotics Module 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Simulation Interface Toolkit 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Softmotion Module 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Statechart Module 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW System Identification Toolkit 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Touch Panel Module 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Unit Test Framework 2012 2012 2016
NI LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit 2012 2012 2016
NI LabVIEW myRIO Toolkit 2013 2013 Not supported
NI LabVIEW for Wireless Sensor Networks Module 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit 4.1 4.1 Not supported
NI LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit 2.1 2.1 2.1
NI LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit 7.0.2 7.0.2 Not supported
NI LabWindows/CVI Spectral Measurements Toolkit 2.6.3 2.6.3 2.6.3
NI LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit 2.2 2.2 2.2
NI License Manager 3.7 3.7 3.7
NI LTE Measurement Suite 2.0.1 2.0.1 Not supported
NI Measurement Suite for Fixed WiMAX 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI Measurement Suite for Mobile WiMAX 1.0.1 1.0.1 Not supported
NI Motion Assistant 2.8 2.8 Not supported
NI OPC Servers 2013 2013 Not supported
NI Picture Quality Analysis 1.5 1.5 Not supported
NI RM-RDS Toolkit 1.0.1 1.0.1 Not supported
NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2012 2012 2012 (excluding configuration of Express VIs)
NI Spectral Measurements Toolkit 2.6.3 2.6.3 2.6.3
NI SystemLink Server - Test Module Not applicable Not applicable 18.0
NI TDMS 2.4.0 2.4.0 2.4.0
NI TestStand ATML Toolkit 2013 2013 2017
NI Vision Development Module 2012 2012 2012
NI Vision Development Module Run-Time 2012 2012 2012
NI WCDMA/HSPA Measurement Suite 1.0.1 1.0.1 Not supported
NI WLAN Toolkit 3.0 3.0 14.0
Third Party Licensing & Activation Toolkit 2012 2012 2012
NI LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit 2015 2015 Not Supported
NI Software Calibration Management Toolkit 2013 2013 Not supported
NI Combustion Analysis System Software 2013 2013 Not supported
NI TestStand Semiconductor Module 2012 2012 2014
NI Wireless Test Module 1.0.1 1.0.1 Not supported
NI-RFFastACP 1.0.0 1.0.0 1.0.0

1. The LabVIEW FPGA Module is partially supported on Windows 8. Any features requiring local installation of the Xilinx tools are not supported. This is due to the Xilinx tools used by the LabVIEW FPGA Module not officially supporting Windows 8. 

2. LabVIEW Internet Toolkit was deprecated in August 2012 and all functionality was rolled into LabVIEW.

3. LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office is not supported on Windows 8, but is supported on Windows 8.1.

Back to top

Hardware Drivers

The following National Instruments Hardware Drivers are compatible with the listed versions of Windows 8 32-bit and Windows 8 64-bit.

Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 8 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.

National Instruments Hardware Driver Compatibility with Windows 8 32-bit and 64-bit

National Instruments Hardware Driver Compatibility with Windows 8 32-bit and 64-bit

 
National Instruments Drivers Windows 8 32-bit Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)		 Windows 8 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
NI-435X Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI-488.2 3.1 3.1 3.1
NI-5640R 1.7 1.7 Not supported
NI-568x 1.1 1.1 1.2
NI-5690 1.1 1.1 Not supported
NI-845x 2.1 2.1 2.1
NI-CAN 2.7.4 2.7.4 Not supported
NI-DAQmx 8.9.5 8.9.5 8.9.5
NI-DAQmx Base 3.4 3.4 Not supported
NI-DCPower 1.7.5 1.7.5 1.7.5
NI-Digital Pattern Driver Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI-DMM 3.0.6 3.0.6 3.0.6
NI-DNET Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI ELVISmx 4.4 4.4 Not supported
NI-Embedded CAN for sbRIO Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI-FBUS 4.1.1 4.1.1 Not supported
NI-FGEN 2.9.1 2.9.1 2.9.1
NI-Fieldpoint 6.0.11 6.0.11 Not supported
NI FlexRIO 12.0 12.0 12.0
NI-HSDIO 2.0 2.0 2.0
NI-IMAQ 4.7 4.7 4.7
NI-IMAQ I/O 2.6 2.6 2.6.1
NI-IMAQdx 4.0 4.0 4.0
NI-Industrial Communications for 60870-5 1.1 1.1 Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for 61850 2.0 2.0 Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 1.0.3 1.0.3 Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 2.2 2.2 Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 2.0 2.0 Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 1.2.1 1.2.1 1.2.1
NI IVI Compliance Package 4.6 4.6 4.6
NI-Motion 8.4 8.4 Not supported
NI-OSI 1.0 2.1 Not supported
NI-PAL 2.9.1 2.9.1 2.9.1
NI PXI Platform Services 3.2 3.2 3.2
NI PXI-5660 1.7.2 Not supported Not supported
NI PXIe-5644R/5645R/5646R Instrument Design Libraries 1.1 1.1 Not supported
NI-PXImc 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI-RFSA 2.6 2.6 2.6
NI-RFSG 1.8.5 1.8.5 1.8.5
NI-RIO 12.0 12.0 12.0
NI-Scope 3.9.7 3.9.7 3.9.7
NI-Serial 3.9 3.9 3.91
NI-SLSC 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI-SWITCH 4.6.1 4.6.1 4.6.1
NI Sync 3.3.5 3.3.5 3.3.5
NI System Configuration 5.3.3 5.3.3 5.3.3
NI-TimeSync 1.1.5 1.1.5 Not supported
NI-USRP 1.3 1.3 14.0
NI-VISA 5.2 5.2 5.2
NI-VNA 2.0 2.0 2.0
NI-VXI Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI-WSN 1.5 1.5 Not Supported
NI-XNET 1.6 1.6 14.0
NI-VirtualBench 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI-RFmx SpecAn 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI-RFmx Demod 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI CompactRIO Device Drivers August 2015 August 2015 August 2015
NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers August 2014 August 2014 August 2014
NI-PXIe-659x Instrument Design Libraries 14.0 14.0 14.0
NI Vision Acquisition Software August 2012 August 2012 August 2012
NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers 15.5 15.5 15.5
Back to top

Additional Resources

Back to top