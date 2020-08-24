InsightCM 3.7 Bug Fixes

When the connection between a device and OPC server is lost, the device automatically initiates a new connection but does not close the old connection. This can lead to connection issues with servers that limit the maximum amount of connections.

1003062

Variant data corruption prevents device from sending any data In rare occasions, collected data may be corrupted on the device before it is sent to the InsightCM server. The device will report the following error -386731. Previously, this would prevent the device from sending data again until it was reformatted, but the device now automatically handles the corrupted data. Workaround: Format device and redeploy device image.