Ruben Estrada

Ruben Estrada is studying marketing and mechanical engineering at Cal State LA. Ruben came to the United States at a young age, and something his father said to him back then had a lasting impact: “Ve cómo hago las cosas yo para que aprendas a hacerlas en el futuro.”(“Observe how I do things so that in the future, you know how to do them.”) Ruben took that advice to heart. He joined FIRST® as a sophomore in high school. It was an exciting time for him, because up until that point, he had never been exposed to the types of opportunities that FIRST® provided. Early on, he didn’t know much about building robots and even less about programming, but by following his father’s advice—to observe and learn—he picked up both concepts quickly. His father’s words inspired Ruben to become his team’s lead mechanic and had an influence on his current career path. Ruben continues to be involved with FIRST® whenever possible; he has interned with their marketing department, spoken at FIRST® events, and worked as part of their social media team.