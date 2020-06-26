Multi-Industry Convergence Disrupts Test Strategies

Overcoming the Cost of Convergence

IBM’s 2016 Redefining Boundaries study of C-suite professionals revealed that “industry convergence clearly eclipses any of the other trends they anticipate in the coming three to five years.” Despite its potential upside, convergence tends to raise more concern than excitement, though. For test managers, it adds complexity and demands more adaptable test platforms and even more flexible organizations.

As industries adopt technologies from one another, they need testing and expertise in these new technology domains. Automotive hybrid powertrains, for example, now require systems that can test controls, mechanics, thermodynamics, electronics, software, and even battery chemistries. This has made test systems from even a few years ago obsolete if they were built on inflexible, closed, and proprietary platforms. Instead, test systems should use open and modular hardware and software that work across I/O types, programming languages, and vendors, along with well-defined APIs and interoperability standards.

This is even more challenging when organizations don’t know what’s next. In the age of convergence, the future is much hazier. Companies, test strategies, and test platforms should be designed to quickly adapt to whatever the future may hold. For example, aerospace companies, which have historically moved very conservatively and relied on long product life cycles, now need to be nimbler as their supply chain grows more closely tied to that of consumer electronics. As a result, aerospace test organizations need their testers to keep up with a much faster technology refresh rate, and designing test architectures with this adaptability is critical. Attending cross-industry networking events and monitoring other industries’ trade publications can help educate teams on the latest trends.

Even better, collaborating with organizations that have multi-industry experience can help companies absorb unforeseen circumstances more effectively and leverage best practices from other industries. These companies can outsource their biggest problems to third parties that have already solved them or look for strategic partnerships in other industries around imminent trends like 5G and IoT. NVIDIA and Audi partnering to accelerate technology development or Boeing and Embraer collaborating to take market share from competitors are just two of the many examples of how this type of cooperation can lift organizations above their industry peers. Reevaluating where test happens in the supply chain and reviewing suppliers are also smart tactics. By being proactive, organizations can be prepared for what’s next and maybe even influence it.