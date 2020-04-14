NI customers and partners have mobilized to accelerate the production of critical medical devices needed in response to COVID-19. Because product quality and reliability is paramount, effectively scaling manufacturing test is a top priority. We can’t let testing be a bottleneck in getting critical equipment to market.

We’re collaborating with many leading medical companies by providing test instrumentation, test development software, services, and technical support. Together with our experienced systems integration partners, we’re committed to supporting applications combatting COVID-19.