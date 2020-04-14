Priority Response
NI customers and partners have mobilized to accelerate the production of critical medical devices needed in response to COVID-19. Because product quality and reliability is paramount, effectively scaling manufacturing test is a top priority. We can’t let testing be a bottleneck in getting critical equipment to market.
We’re collaborating with many leading medical companies by providing test instrumentation, test development software, services, and technical support. Together with our experienced systems integration partners, we’re committed to supporting applications combatting COVID-19.
Time is critical. We're expediting orders for products and services needed for testing of critical medical devices and medical research in response to COVID-19.
We’re granting free access to our technical support engineers through June 30, 2020, for engineers who are working on applications critical to fighting COVID-19. Visit ni.com/support to get started.
Our NI Partner Network includes integration companies that maintain deep medical device testing knowledge so that you quickly can develop your test station. These NI Partners currently support international deliveries and have indicated they are ready for rapid deployment to support manufacturers who are ramping up production to help protect patients and health care workers wherever they are in need. Contact NI or the qualified NI partners below to request assistance.
|Partner
|Web and Contact
|Capabilities
|Engineering and Manufacturing Locations
|Deployment Locations
|Averna
|
|USA, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan
|Global
|
Circuit Check
|
Circuit Check Medical Solutions
|
|
USA, Canada, Mexico, China, Malaysia, UK
|
Global
|
Velentium
|
Custom test system development for medical devices
|
USA
|
USA
|
Konrad
|
|
Custom test system development for medical devices
|
USA, UK, Germany, Austria, India, China
|
Global
|Ball Systems
|info@ballsystems.com
|
|USA
|USA
Take part in our discussion forum for technical input in generating ideas for potential solutions to be passed along to healthcare related groups.
We know you need to get your application to market quickly. Here is our guide for building a robust electrical and DC functional test station to ensure the quality of your medical device.
Last updated: April 14, 2020