Enable Every Engineer

Many of us are facing the challenges of remote working. We want to do everything we can to help you have the tools and resources available to do your job—wherever that may be. 

 

Currently, all NI production sites are open and receiving, producing, and delivering goods. At this time, we have sufficient capacity to meet all our normal service level agreements for order fulfilment, shipping, and repair, and we are working closely with our suppliers to minimize disruption to your business. 

Connect With Us

This is a time for coming together. Our account and technical support teams are ready to support you virtually. Please contact us if you need assistance.

Take Advantage of Free Online Training through At Least April 30, 2020

All our online training courses are free so that you can brush up on your software skills. This offer is not just for customers but for the global engineering community. Learn more

Complimentary NI Software Trials 

Keep developing wherever you are working with complimentary trials of NI software to aid your productivity without delay. Learn more

Remote Systems Access

Take advantage of free LabVIEW WebVI cloud hosting for six months using SystemLink Cloud. You can access data and control applications remotely. Learn more

Install and Activate NI Software on a Home Machine

For most software licenses, you can install and activate NI software for use on a home machine when you're working remotely. 

NI Developers Community

Collaborate with tens of thousands of your peers to solve any problem you can imagine.

Last updated: April 14, 2020