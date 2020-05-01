LabVIEW 2020 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of LabVIEW 2019 SP1 and LabVIEW 2020, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW 2020.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|166601
|545835
|
LabVIEW Runtime Engine encounters Worker Thread Limit when using web services on Linux RT-based cRIO
On a Linux RT-based cRIO, the LabVIEW Runtime Engine can get into a deadlocked state waiting for action from the Web Server. This can cause process hangs resulting in a Worker Thread Limit error reported to the user by the Web Server.
Workaround:
Use a mechanism other than web services.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW 2015
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW 2020
Added:
Feb 11, 2020
|221253
|509876
|
Bundle by Name function can send wrong pointer into subVI with Call Library Function Node
If a main VI has the output of a Bundle by Name function connected to a subVI, a Call Library Function node within the subVI can receive the wrong pointer from the wired cluster.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW 2013 SP1
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW 2020
Added:
Aug 7, 2016
|320200
|704376
|
EXE including 'Std Deviation and Variance' VI is unloadable
Building an executable including a VI that uses the 'Std Deviation and Variance' VI results in an error: "(Hex 0x464) VI is not loadable".
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW 2018
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW 2020
Added:
N/A
|316578
|457854
|
Aborting a VI can leave VIs targeted by a Call By Reference node reserved permanently
Workaround:
Close the project to unreserve the VI
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW 2013
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW 2020
Added:
Feb 18, 2020
|166386
|
Incorrect behavior when using a Boolean control from the System palette
When using a Boolean control from the System palette and running the VI, you do not see the "hover" picture change. When clicked, the value stays consistent, but the button does not change visually.
Workaround:
Do not use the System Boolean buttons or place them inside another structure.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW 2017 SP1
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW 2020
Added:
Apr 20, 2020
|166645
|
LabVIEW Application Builder fails to build a Source Distribution on Windows when using some specific vi.lib VIs that contain non-Windows components
When using some specific vi.lib VIs (including vi.lib\Utility\tdmsutil.llb\TDMS Component Path.vi) that contain non-Windows components, LabVIEW Application Builder will fail to build a Source Distribution on Windows.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW 2015 SP1
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW 2020
Added:
Apr 20, 2020
|188865
|
When making multiple calls to Python function in a For Loop, the Python execution treats the passed data as a list, rather than a NumPy array
When making multiple calls to Python function in a For Loop, the Python execution treats the passed data as a list, rather than a NumPy array.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW 2019
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW 2020
Added:
Apr 20, 2020
|221209
|
Hovering over an override method in the Project Explorer does not show parent class description if the VI has empty description
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW 2017 SP1
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW 2020
Added:
Apr 20, 2020
|166772
|
587931: Special characters (\r, \n, etc.) are not correctly converted to JSON when using LabVIEW Web services
When a LabVIEW Web service is set to the JSON output type, strings with special characters such as tab constant, carriage return constant, and end of line constant are not escaped properly. This does not include the /s character.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW 2015 SP1
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW 2020
Added:
Apr 20, 2020
|166397
|
Calling a Channel Write VI by reference in a loop results in a compiler error
Workaround:
Call this VI by reference outside the loop.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW 2017 SP1
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW 2020
Added:
Apr 20, 2020
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.