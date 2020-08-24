InsightCM 3.7 Known Issues

Created Aug 24, 2020

Aperçu

This document contains the InsightCM known issues that were discovered before and since the release of InsightCM 3.7. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
57529 682841

Device Dashboard does not show alarms on integrated features

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

InsightCM: 3.2

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Apr 7, 2019
87358 727573

InsightCM does not warn user that calculated MCSA features cannot be used for gating and delta EU

Using calculated features from an MCSA asset for gating conditions or delta EU triggers will cause an invalid configuration. InsightCM currently does not notify the user of this when creating the asset configuration.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

InsightCM: 3.1

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Apr 7, 2019

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
122005 680791

Users are unable to create Baselines Data Events for Thermal Camera ROI and Delta Features

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

InsightCM: 3.2

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Apr 8, 2019
114331 731676

Order Waveform and Spectrum viewers don't display data if there are only two tachometer pulses

When doing slow roll compensation in order waveform or order spectrum viewers, an error is returned if there is only one revolution in the slow roll data.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

InsightCM: 3.2

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Apr 8, 2019

Additional Resources

Explore Support Content and Product Documentation 

 

 

Ask the NI Community

 

 

Request Support from an Engineer

 

A valid service agreement may be required, and support options vary by country

 

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).