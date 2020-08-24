InsightCM 3.7 Bug Fixes

Bug Number Legacy ID Description Details

996929 Devices do not terminate OPC UA connection before creating new connection When the connection between a device and OPC server is lost, the device automatically initiates a new connection but does not close the old connection. This can lead to connection issues with servers that limit the maximum amount of connections. Workaround: Reboot the device. Reported Version: InsightCM: 3.3 Resolved Version: InsightCM: 3.7 Added: Aug 16, 2020

1003062 Variant data corruption prevents device from sending any data In rare occasions, collected data may be corrupted on the device before it is sent to the InsightCM server. The device will report the following error -386731. Previously, this would prevent the device from sending data again until it was reformatted, but the device now automatically handles the corrupted data. Workaround: Format device and redeploy device image. Reported Version: InsightCM: 3.1 Resolved Version: InsightCM: 3.7 Added: Aug 16, 2020

1015163 User is not warned that data will be lost before changing asset type When changing the asset type of an asset with previously collected data, the user is not warned that this will lead to deletion of the asset's data. Workaround: Do not change the asset type of an asset with previously collected data. Reported Version: InsightCM: 3.1 Resolved Version: InsightCM: 3.7 Added: Aug 16, 2020

1078012 Uncaught error during waterfall plot manipulation When manipulating waterfall plots, InsightCM would occasionally report the following error: "Uncaught ax.dtick error:NaN". Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: InsightCM: 3.1 Resolved Version: InsightCM: 3.7 Added: N/A

1100019 Properly configured MCSA Motor asset sometimes fails validation Synchronous speed values could not be set below 360 RPM and 300 RPM for 60 Hz and 50 Hz MCSA motors, respectively. Workaround: Edit the Motor (MCSA) asset definition with the InsightCM Console. Reported Version: InsightCM: 3.6 Resolved Version: InsightCM: 3.7 Added: N/A