Best Practices for Measuring Resistance with NI Digital Multimeter

The wire configuration you should use for your NI DMM depends on the target measurement. If the target measurement is more than 100 kΩ, use a 2-wire configuration. If the target measurement is less than 100 kΩ, use a 4-wire configuration.

2-Wire Configuration

The 2-wire method is commonly used as it is the simplest and most straightforward method. In 2-wire, you can get accurate measurements above 100 kΩ relatively easily.

4-Wire Configuration

For precision measurements with resistances below 100 kΩ, 4-wire works more reliably and conveniently than 2-wire. A 4-wire configuration requires 4-wire switching and more cabling; however, you may decide the tradeoff is acceptable, depending on the accuracy versus complexity requirements of your system.