LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Web Module Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Web Module and LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Web Module, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Web Module.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|987877
|
HTML Graph / Chart Does Not Render When Running WebVI in Firefox v74 & v75
LabVIEW NXG 4.0 Web Module is out of specification, resulting in the graph being broken in Firefox v74 and v75. Installing the LabVIEW NXG 4.0.1 Web Module patch mitigates risk of the graph/chart breaking for future versions of Firefox/other browsers.
Workaround:
Use a different browser, such as Firefox v76.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW NXG Web Module 4.0
Resolved Version:
LabVIEW NXG Web Module 4.0.1
Added:
May 11, 2020
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.