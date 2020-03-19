Home Produits NI Services Education Services Customer Education Courses Test Code Module Development with STS Course Overview

Test Code Module Development with STS Course Overview

The Test Code Module Development with STS Course will follow the typical customer workflow and milestones, which includes tight interaction with corresponding hardware. After completing this course, a test developer will be able to use Semiconductor Test System (STS) resources to develop and debug measurement code modules for STS test program, to create custom test steps, to perform test program optimization and deployment.

Course Details:

Duration

  • Instructor-led Classroom: Three (3) Days

Audience

  • Semiconductor test developers using or evaluating the NI STS to develop and perform semiconductor production test or high-volume automated device validation.

Prerequisites

  • General knowledge of semiconductor test strategies and methods

  • Test Program Development with STS Course

NI Products Used

  • STS Software Bundle

  • Semiconductor Test System  

After attending this course, you will be able to:

  • Develop custom code modules

  • Debug code modules

  • Understand and implement multisite subsystem execution

  • Develop test program

  • Implement test program optimization

  • Reduce test time

  • Deploy test programs

  • Create a derivative test program

Test Code Module Development with STS Course Outline

Lesson Objective Topics
Developing Code Modules in LabVIEW Create basic code modules using LabVIEW.

  • Introduction

  • Navigating LabVIEW

  • Debugging a code module

  • Using loops 

  • Creating and leveraging data structures

  • Using decision-making structures

  • Developing reusable code

  • Race conditions

  • Performing measurements with hardware
Exploring Tester Resources Explore the TSM and Instrument APIs, learn how to use them in code modules, and how to find them in the programming environment.

  • Investigating different types of instruments

  • Programming the instruments of STS

  • Exploring TSM APIs

  • Exploring help files
Developing Test Code for an STS Create a code module using the basic APIs and code module programming flow.

  • Designing test code modules

  • Building tests from instrument code

  • Test code development considerations
Developing Test Programs Using the STS Software, control the device under test (DUT) and develop a complete test program to perform all required tests.

  • Communicating with a DUIT

  • Debugging

  • Performing inline QA testing

  • Setting and locking bin

  • Getting test information
Developing Multisite Test Programs for STS Investigate the batch process model and modify a test program for multisite execution.

  • Exploring the batch process model

  • Exploring multisite execution
Test Time Reduction Use the Test Execution Profiler, Test Program Performance Analyzer, and the Operator Interface. You will also benchmark a test program at various levels of detail.

  • Test time reduction tools and techniques

  • High-level test system benchmarking

  • Low-level test step benchmarking
Deploying Test Programs Deploy the complete test program and learn how to debug it after deployment using the TestStand Deployment Utility.

  • Using TestStand deployment utility

  • Debugging deployed programs

  • Using the LabVIEW run-time engine

  • Exploring the STS software version selector
Creating a Derivative Test Program Make a derivative test program avoiding common pitfalls using the complete test program.

  • Cloning the test program

  • Exploring LabVIEW project memory space

Get started with Test Code Module Development with STS today