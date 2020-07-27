HIL: Test Early and Often to Maximize Innovation Webinar and White Paper Collection

Increasingly complex technology is leading to a rise in embedded software. Identifying software problems before production is critical to product and company success. Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) is a testing methodology that rigorously vets embedded software. Learn how HIL testing can benefit your organization—both as a testing methodology that gives you the utmost confidence in releasing a market-ready product, and as a tool that maximizes innovation by helping designers iterate ideas quickly. This webinar also discusses HIL system components and how NI’s unique platform brings distinct advantages to HIL test rigs.