Achieve Lab-Grade RFFE Validation Results with Production Test Speed

Engineers working on RF front ends for wideband standards, like 5G and Wi-Fi 6, must validate new RF front-end devices over more frequency bands, carrier-aggregated scenarios, and increasingly complex modulation schemes. With markets demanding greater efficiency and linearity, engineers need to validate design performance with the latest digital predistortion (DPD) algorithms and tightly synchronized envelope tracking (ET) configurations in 50- and non-50 Ω environments.
A solution for fast and accurate validation of wideband RF front-end devices must meet the following requirements:
Improved workflow, from manual bring-up to interactive validation to extensive automation
Ability to sweep more parametric conditions without extending test times and bench size
Integrated support for Focus Microwaves’ fundamental tuners
Built-in, state-of-the-art NanoSemi DPD and custom MATLAB DPD algorithm support
Simplified test automation
Discover how NI's RFFE Validation reference solution helps you configure an integrated and tightly synchronized bench to bring up new wideband RF front-ends and perform interactive validation - no programming required. Learn how you can then transition smoothly onto fully automated measurement sequences for extensive device characterization.
