NI-VISA 20.0 Known Issues

Bug Number Legacy ID Description Details

197413 569122 VisaNS Runtime Appears Twice in Measurement Studio Installer Builder Measurement Studio Installer Builder may display two duplicate options for including the VisaNS runtime in the installer. Workaround: Choose one of the instances of the VisaNS runtime, and it will be correctly included in your installer. Reported Version: NI-VISA 15.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Mar 9, 2016

197500 283686 Rebooting a system or refreshing Devices & Interfaces in MAX will remove a key in visaconf.ini If the following key is added to disable the error replacement character when performing 9-bit VISA serial reads, refreshing Devices & Interfaces in MAX or rebooting the system will remove that key from visaconf.ini:

[ASRL-RSRC-ALIAS]

DisableErrorReplacement=1

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 5.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 8, 2011

197474 255456 Two applications simultaneously calling viLock and viUnlock on the same VISA INSTR resource will eventually result in an error Two applications that are both trying to lock and unlock a VISA INSTR resource using viLock and viUnlock will result in one of the applications eventually returning error -1073807204: VISA: (Hex 0xBFFF009C) The current session did not have a lock on the resource. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 5.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 8, 2011

197481 491750 The viStatusDesc function in LabWindows/CVI may return an incorrect status value when built in 64-bit configuration The viStatusDesc function in LabWindows/CVI may incorrectly report "VI_SUCCESS" for unknown error codes instead of returning "VI_WARN_UNKNOWN_STATUS" when built in 64-bit configuration. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 2, 2015

202346 366314 TCP VISA Read/Write calls have 2000 ms timeout. If you pass an invalid TCP resource to VISA Read or VISA Write, the call will take 2000 ms to timeout. This occurs regardless of the timeout value originally specified with the VISA Set Timeout call.

Due to the synchronous operation of VISA Open, a secondary effect will occur in which parallel VISA calls hang for 2000 ms if an invalid TCP resource is provided to VISA Open.

Workaround: Programmatically check to ensure VISA TCP resource is valid before calling VISA Read/Write/Open. Reported Version: NI-VISA Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 3, 2014

449848 145966 Third-Party USB device communication may timeout after host PC is put into standby A Windows-based machine communicating with a third-party USB device using a driver not developed by the VISA Driver Development Wizard may timeout if the PC is put into standby mode in the middle of a NI-VISA USB transfer. After the PC is woken up, it thinks the USB device should resend the entire data packet and eventually times out because the packet is not resent. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 4.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 24, 2010

450323 644336 VISA & GPIB arbitration not supported in LabVIEW NXG with multiple sessions on the same Controller in Charge interface Applications which make use of both VISA sessions and traditional GPIB sessions on the same Controller in Charge interface can experience race conditions and intermittent errors when running in LabVIEW NXG. For more information, please visit www.ni.com/info and enter info code 'gpibvisaconvert'.

Workaround: Migrate from deprecated GPIB palette to VISA palette for existing applications. Reported Version: NI-VISA 17.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Apr 26, 2017

449851 308006 Providing VISA remote access to a cRIO device may cause duplicate Serial & Parallel entries in MAX Adding a new permission to the Remote Access List under the VISA Server for a cRIO device may cause duplicate Serial & Parallel entries to appear underneath the device in MAX. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 4.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 8, 2011

450811 166323 Using interrupts with NI-VISA-based PXI cards on NI RT Hypervisor system may cause hang on reboot If you are using interrupts with a PXI card that uses an NI-VISA-based driver on an NI RT Hypervisor system, independent reboot of the RT system may hang if the driver does not have the interrupt disarm sequence defined. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 4.5.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 24, 2010

451061 412663 VISA Interactice Control help cannot be opened on Linux computers Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 5.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Sep 5, 2013

450815 90238 NI-VISA leaks Mach ports on Mac OS X when communicating with USB Raw devices When performing a VISA Open and VISA Close on a USB Raw device multiple times inside a loop, the number of Mach ports in Mac OS X increases. This may cause a crash if the code performing these calls is run over an extended period of time. Workaround: Restart the development/run-time environment Reported Version: NI-VISA 3.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 24, 2010

450826 109538 Slot path shows up incorrectly for multifunction and bridged NI-VISA-based PXI devices PXI devices that are either behind a PCI bridge or have multiple functions (for example, both Ethernet and SCSI device) show an incorrect slot path in MAX when using a driver generated by the VISA Driver Development Wizard. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 4.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 24, 2010

450332 183242 Calling viUsbControlIn on composite USB devices may cause system to blue screen When using viUsbControlIn or VISA USB Control In.vi, if a composite USB RAW device is passed in as the VISA resource, the system may crash with a blue screen. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 4.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 24, 2010

451630 105956 Viewing NI-VISA Options tab on Real-Time controller may hang MAX On PXI and PC Real-Time controllers with VISA Server installed, MAX occasionally may hang when trying to view the VISA Options tab. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 4.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 24, 2010

451305 475562 Only serial aliases are returned with I/O Name Filtering in LabVIEW 32-bit. When using I/O Name Filtering with Include these Aliases set to All defined aliases for resources of this class, LabVIEW 32-bit only returns serial aliases. For LabVIEW 64-bit, all defined aliases are returned. Workaround: Set the aliases with MAX. Reported Version: NI-VISA 14.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 3, 2014

450832 157577 Instrument I/O Assistant code generation fails when the FIPS algorithm policy is enabled. The Instrument I/O Assistant fails to generate code in Measurement Studio for Visual Studio 2005 and Visual Studio 2008 when the FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards) algorithm policy is enabled on a machine. Workaround: 1. Disable the FIPS algorithm policy on the machine.

2. Open or restart Visual Studio 2005 or Visual Studio 2008 and re-generate code in the Instrument I/O Assistant.

3. Re-enable the FIPS algorithm policy on the machine.



See this Microsoft KB for more information. Reported Version: NI-VISA 4.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Apr 29, 2009

451482 126535 VISA Read STB on Mac OS X waits for NI-VISA-defined timeout even if USB device responds sooner VISA Read STB always waits for the timeout defined in NI-VISA before returning, even if a USB device returns a response quicker than the timeout value. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 4.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 24, 2010

449880 226865 Drivers developed by the VISA Driver Development Wizard on Windows XP Dutch do not install correctly When using the VISA Driver Development Wizard on Windows XP Dutch, the OS does not correctly recognize the .inf file generated. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-VISA 3.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 24, 2010