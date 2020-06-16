NI Package Builder 20.1 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI Package Builder 20.0 and NI Package Builder 20.1, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI Package Builder 20.1.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|985718
|
No Prompt to Save when Opening a Preexisting Solution on Top of a New Unsaved Solution
If you open a preexisting saved solution while working on a new solution that has not been saved, the saved solution will open without prompting to save the new solution and discard any unsaved work in the new solution.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 19.0
Resolved Version:
NI Package Builder 20.1
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
|985720
|
Error -16523 When Building Packages that Contain TestStand Files that Reference LabVIEW files
Package Builder requires the TestStand 2019 f2 patch to properly support including TestStand sequence files that reference LabVIEW code modules. See the Package Builder reported error for more information.
Workaround:
Install the TestStand 2019 f2 patch, including the TestStand Tools package.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 20.0
Resolved Version:
NI Package Builder 20.1
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
|1037247
|
Building a Package Causes Error -16048 when the LabVIEW Project File for a Packed Project Library Override Step is Not Included
Including a sequence file with a Packed Project Library (PPL) Override step in a package without including the LabVIEW project file in the package causes Error -16048 "Error occurred during staging in the Package Builder support for TestStand"
Workaround:
Include the LabVIEW Project file in a package in the solution.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 20.0
Resolved Version:
NI Package Builder 20.1
Added:
N/A
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.