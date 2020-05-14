Home Innovations Videos

Real-Time and HiL Simulation with ITI SimulationX, NI VeriStand and NI LabVIEW

Created May 14, 2020

Aperçu

Partner webcast with ITI GmbH

 

This webcast demonstrates the creation and calculation of real-time capable simulation models of electrical vehicles with the tools SimulationX and VeriStand. Two example models designed to run on a real-time target with VeriStand are explained.

The first, easy example model is a PID-controlled hydraulic cylinder. We demonstrate how a ready to use dll-file for VeriStand can be generated with the easy to use Code Export Wizard in SimulationX and how this model dll-file is integrated in VeriStand. After that we describe a more complex example which is a HIL-simulation of a 1:10 RC-Buggy. The multi domain modeling concept of SimulationX is explained with the help of the chassis suspension system (3D-multibody model), the powertrain (1D rotatory model) and the motor together with the battery (electrical models). A FPGA program generated with LabVIEW decodes the remote control signals. 

Finally we show the control and visualization possibilities of VeriStand and SimulationX during real-time simulation.

 

Webcast contents:

  • Generating and Calculation of real-time capable vehicle models with SimulationX and VeriStand
  • Easy introduction example: model of a PID-controlled hydraulic cylinder
  • More complex HIL-model of a model car (1:10 RC-Buggy)
  • Multi domain modeling possibilities of SimulationX (3D multibody modeling, 1D rotatory modeling, electrical modeling)
  • Easy to use Code Export Wizard provides interface to VeriStand
  • Decoding of the remote control signals with NI 7842R IO-board and LabVIEW FPGA program
  • Real-time model control and visualization with VeriStand and SimulationX

