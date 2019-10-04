How Do I Search and Manage Measurement Data with the SystemLink™ TDM DataFinder Module?

The SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module helps you search and manage your team's measurement data anywhere on a network with an automatically built, searchable index that all team members can use to find the data they need.
As the data you acquire grows exponentially, you and your team may have difficulty finding the data you need quickly. When making data-informed decisions is paramount, the SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module helps you automate the indexing of any type of file across your network for parametric or Google-like searching that scales to large deployments worldwide. Use the SystemLink TDM Data Preparation Add-On to standardize your data and enhance findability, ensure consistency, and prepare data for analysis.
Data from various sources may use different units and/or nomenclatures, making it difficult to correlate. Automatically standardize metadata, verify data quality, and convert to the Technical Data Management Streaming (TDMS) file format to ensure data is consistent regardless of origin.
The SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module automatically indexes files located anywhere on your network. The whole team can access the group's measurement data at one time with full-text or parametric search options using the web client, DIAdem, or LabVIEW.
The SystemLink TDM DataFinder Module is backed by industry-standard technology and can handle terabytes of data. Set up a federation to link multiple servers so global teams can access one source of data. Create your own or connect to existing ASAM ODS servers.