Supply Chain Information

Our global procurement mission is to provide a dynamic, strategically accessible, world-class supply base, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in every aspect of our global business through continuous improvement.
NI expects suppliers to follow the laws and regulations of the countries where they do business. Suppliers must comply with standards of conduct regarding the fair treatment of workers, prevention of forced labor, slavery, and human trafficking as described in the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct.
NI prévoit des termes et conditions standard qui s'appliquent à toutes les commandes et accords commerciaux. La confirmation d'une commande implique l'acceptation des termes et conditions applicables.
Fabrication et fournisseurs (inclut les exigences fournisseurs)
Lutte contre l'esclavage et la traite des êtres humains