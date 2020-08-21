NI-DAQmx 20.1 Known Issues

Overview

This document contains the NI-DAQmx known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI-DAQmx 20.1. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
196440 698239

Blank Test Panel will display for NI 9469 used in CompactRIO with DAQmx controllers.

If you click the *Self Test* button in NI MAX for the NI 9469, a Test Panel will open with nothing displayed. The *Self Test* button in NI MAX is incorrectly enabled for this module. The blank Test Panel does not imply anything negative about the NI 9469's functionality.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue. This issue does not affect module functionality.

Reported Version:

NI-DAQmx 18.1

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Jun 24, 2018
255732 742510

USB X Series Devices Do Not Work as SCXI Controllers in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and Later

The USB-6341, USB-6343, USB-6351, USB-6353, USB-6356, USB-6361, USB-6363, and USB-6366 are unable to be configured as a controller for SCXI devices in NI-DAQmx 17.6 and later. The USB-6346 and USB-6349 are unable to be configured as an SCXI controller in any release of NI-DAQmx.

Workaround:

Use either non-USB X-Series devices or revert to a version of DAQmx prior to 17.6

Reported Version:

NI-DAQmx 17.6

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

May 1, 2020
661551

NI cDAQ-918x/919x Works Incorrectly if Path Includes Non-ASCII (Multi-Byte) Characters

The NI cDAQ-918x/919x might not function correctly if NI-DAQmx is installed in a path with non-ASCII (or multi-byte) characters. This issue most commonly affects NI-DAQmx installations on Korean, Japanese, and Chinese versions of Windows.

Workaround:

If your NI-DAQmx installation path contains non-ASCII characters, uninstall NI-DAQmx and other NI application development software and then reinstall your software to a path without non-ASCII characters.

Reported Version:

NI-DAQmx 9.2

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

May 6, 2020
435149

Aborting Single-Point Reads and Writes in LabVIEW

Single-point reads and writes do not respond to the Abort Execution button in LabVIEW.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

NI-DAQmx 9.0.1

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

Aug 14, 2009

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

There are currently no issues to list.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).