LabVIEW Community Edition

The LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG Community edition is free for non-commercial use.

LabVIEW Community Edition

Use the same powerful graphical programming language that Engineers and Scientists use for your non-commercial personal projects.

LabVIEW Community Edition

Use the same powerful graphical programming language that engineers and scientists use for your non-commercial personal projects.

 

The LabVIEW Community edition includes: 

  • Access to LabVIEW 2020 Community edition and LabVIEW NXG Community edition
  • All of the capabilities found in the LabVIEW Professional editions
  • The LINX toolkit for use with Raspberry Pi, BeagleBoard, and Arduino
  • Access to the LabVIEW NXG Web Module for creating web-based applications

What is LabVIEW?

LabVIEW offers a graphical programming approach that helps you visualize every aspect of your application, including hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging.

What Is LabVIEW?

LabVIEW offers a graphical programming approach to help you visualize every aspect of your application, including hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging.

 

Benefits of using LabVIEW: 

  • Program the way you think with inuitive graphical programming

  • Connect to almost any hardware with unparalleled hardware support

  • Quickly gather and visualize data

  • Interoperate with other software tools 

Create Web-based UIs with No Web Development Knowledge Needed

The LabVIEW NXG Web Module helps you create web-based user interfaces for LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG applications without the need for web development skills.

Create Web-Based UIs with No Web Development Knowledge Needed

The LabVIEW NXG Web Module helps you create web-based user interfaces for LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG applications without the need for web development skills.

 

Benefits of the LabVIEW NXG Web Module: 

  • Use the intuitive graphical programming language in LabVIEW NXG to create web-based applications
  • Develop web-based applications that communicate to new or existing LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG applications
  • Import existing JavaScript libraries for advanced customization

Why LabVIEW?

For over 30 years, LabVIEW has been the most popular test and measurement development software for enineers and scientists. No software improves productivity better than LabVIEW. With its intuitive graphical programming language, you can focus more on solving engineering challenges and less on developing software. With the introduction of the LabVIEW Community edition, you can now use the gold-standard for test and measurement development for your personal non-commercial and non-academic projects. 

PRODUCT SUPPORT RESOURCES

Find complete product documentation to learn how to use the product.

Locate getting started content and learn more about how to use LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG.

Network, share, and ask questions with other members of the NI community.

Explore a wide range of support content, including examples and troubleshooting information.

Academic Researchers, Professors, and Teachers

LabVIEW Community edition is not for use at degree-granting institutions such as universities, vocational schools, and certification programs.