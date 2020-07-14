Engineering Ambitiously – From Anywhere

Safety. COVID-19 has confronted us with safety-related health obstacles. As we look to COVID-19 recovery, greater access to engineering tools is needed to help us return to normal — or perhaps transition to a new normal — quickly. However, when it comes to test, health safety is not exclusive to COVID-19 as there are many cases where the tests and measurements needed to design and produce reliable technology are recorded in unsafe environments. Toxic gases, risk of explosion, extreme heat and cold — just to name of few — are dangers that may be present. The ability to access the tests, pull data and make iterations in unsafe environments remotely increases the health and safety of the engineers involved.

Time. When looking at the technology that is critical for humanity’s safety and survival, time is a luxury that we do not have. The backlog of inventions and prototypes not yet ready for deployment grows longer each day. But what if I told you, you could finish a job in six weeks that you had scheduled for six months? What is the first thing that comes to mind? One thought is that you will be finished earlier than scheduled, thus resulting in time saved. However, time saved can also be used as ample time to further test, further analyze, further refine and turn nice-to-haves into need-to-haves, all while staying on schedule.

Distance. In the Internet age, we have eliminated the obstacle of physical distance. However, we’re not talking solely about communication; we’re also talking about control, iteration and decision making — not just looking at data but making test iteration and control decisions based on the data. Turning a knob on an instrument via the Internet is possible, but it’s not always an option in all instances and industries, although it should be. A good example is a landscape covered with wind turbines. Monitoring the operational efficiency of each turbine typically would require someone to physically drive to each one. This would be a daunting task that would take an enormous amount of time.

Expertise. Experts are in high demand because expertise isn’t everywhere. Typically, any organization’s group of experts must determine where they focus their time based on distance. Yes, expertise is not only reliant on the availability of experts but also on time and distance. However, an increase in the number of, or availability of, experts is not as necessary if we can eliminate the obstacles of time and distance on behalf of our experts. Experts now able to distribute their experience and skills across a broader spectrum and in exponentially less time is a game changer.

An engineer monitors his test environment remotely.