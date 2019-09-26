Expand Test Coverage for Wi-Fi 6 PA/FEM Components above 6 GHz

Engineers in charge of characterization and validation of Wi-Fi 6 front ends face the new challenge of developing comprehensive, accurate, and fast test sequences in new, unlicensed frequency bands above 6 GHz. They need test solutions that cut down test times while ensuring extensive and reliable test coverage in all Wi-Fi bands.
A test solution for the validation of Wi-Fi 6 front-end devices meet the following qualifications:
1 GHz of real-time generation and analysis bandwidth for covering 160 MHz channel bandwidths and coexistence test scenarios
Coverage for current 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and new bands above 6 GHz
Unencrypted 802.11 waveform creation, playback, storage, and distribution for ease of collaboration across benches and test labs
User-friendly software experience for interactive testing as well as an extensive, WLAN measurement-oriented API to streamline test automation
High test speeds with FPGA-based power leveling and optimized measurement algorithms
