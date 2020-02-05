Standardize Production Test Software for PCBAs and Electronic Devices

The vast majority of test project man-hours are spent on software development, so the choices that teams make in software tools and architecture have significant impact on deployment schedules. Standardizing software across a team or organization increases both efficiency and proficiency, lowering the risk of missed deadlines and improving test quality and reliability. Test software must:

Provide complete coverage for current and future test requirements

Operate within the expected cycle-time limit

Design, develop, and deploy within a production schedule

Provide systems information and test data to meet process requirements