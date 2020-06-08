Minimize Cost of Technology Insertion and Migrations while Mitigating Risk

In the aerospace and defense industry, test-system life cycle often is measured in decades, but that of individual system hardware and software components is much shorter. Test engineers spend as much as 50 percent of their time (or even more, in some cases) actively dealing with obsolete hardware and software.
Key challenges include:
Quantify the value of updating legacy test equipment and thoroughly evaluate alternatives
Justify expenses with detailed action plans that define project scope, detailed timelines, and cost estimates to implement the test solutions
Allow development teams to focus on new projects while improving maintenance cost and sustainability of existing testers