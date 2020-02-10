NI Cookie Usage

Last Updated: February 7, 2020
Cookies are data files that can hold small amounts of information and are stored on your device when you visit a website. Some cookies allow us to make it easier for you to navigate our website, while others enable you to remain logged in or allow us to track your activities at our website.
Cookies may be grouped into two general categories: session and persistent cookies.
Session cookies exist only during an online session. They disappear from your device when you close your browser or turn off your device. We use session cookies to allow our systems to uniquely identify you during a session or while you are logged into our website or the NI Community. This allows us to process your online transactions and requests and to verify your identity as you move through our website and the NI Community.
Persistent cookies remain on your device after you have closed your browser or turned off your device. We use persistent cookies to track aggregate and statistical information about user activity on our website.
We use cookies for:
For more information on how we protect your personal data, including personal data that may be collected or used in connection with the use of cookies, please visit our Privacy Statement. As described more fully there, NI takes steps to ensure all processing of personal data is done according to NI policies and all applicable laws.
Most web browsers allow you to manage cookies. Depending on your preferences, you can edit your browser options to block them in the future. The Help section on most browsers will tell you how to prevent your computer from accepting new cookies, how to have the browser notify you when you receive a new cookie, or how to disable cookies altogether. Visitors to our website and services who disable cookies will be able to browse certain areas of the website, but some features may not function properly.
We may use third-party advertising companies to use cookies and Internet browsing to help us display personalized content and appropriate advertising during your visits to www.ni.com and other websites. For example, if you view a product on the NI website, you may see offers for similar products on other websites you visit. Cookies placed by these advertising companies also help us measure the performance of our advertising campaigns and help us identify the pages you view, the links and ads you click on, other actions you take on those web pages, and the site from which you came to our web page. These cookies can be effective whether you are on www.ni.com or another website. If you opt out of receiving targeted display advertising, data associated with these cookies will not be used.
If you do not wish to have cookies used for the purpose of serving you targeted ads, you may opt-out of publishers’ content by visiting https://preferences-mgr.truste.com (or if located in the European Union click https://www.youronlinechoices.eu/). Please note this does not opt you out of being served all advertising. You will continue to receive generic ads.
Please note that while you may have the opportunity to opt-out of targeted advertising through the links above and you may be able to control the use of cookies through your web browser as described in the “How Does NI Use Cookies and Similar Technologies” section above, some web browsers may also give you the ability to enable a “do not track” setting. This setting sends a special signal to the websites you encounter while web browsing. This “do not track” signal is different from disabling certain forms of tracking by declining cookies in your browser settings, as browsers with the “do not track” setting enabled still have the ability to accept cookies. NI does not respond to web browser “do not track” signals at this time. If we do so in the future, we will describe how we do so in our Privacy Statement. For more information about “do not track,” visit www.allaboutdnt.org.