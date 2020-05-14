NI Package Manager 20.0 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI Package Manager 19.6 and NI Package Manager 20.0, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI Package Manager 20.0.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|942919
|
Wrong number of dependencies shown using NIPM CLI
When installing software, the NIPM CLI confirmation shows an incorrect number of packages to install versus the NIPM GUI.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Package Manager 19.6
Resolved Version:
Package Manager 20.0
Added:
N/A
|217330
|
"nipkg remove" command fails without packages specified
Workaround:
Adding the --force-essential and --force-locked flags enables this operation.
|
Reported Version:
Package Manager 19.6
Resolved Version:
Package Manager 20.0
Added:
N/A
|211199
|
745154: Pure WIA packages installed by NIPM 19.0 are not repairable by later versions
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Package Manager 19.5
Resolved Version:
Package Manager 20.0
Added:
N/A
|217161
|
NI Package Manager experiences long hang time when connected to Ethernet and disconnected from Internet
By default, Package Manager waits on a server response for 1000 seconds. This causes a slow response time when using a machine that is disconnected from the internet while connected to a network.
Workaround:
Change the default wait time in the .ini file located at C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager\Settings\ni-package-manager-defaults.ini
|
Reported Version:
Package Manager 19.0
Resolved Version:
Package Manager 20.0
Added:
N/A
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.