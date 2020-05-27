This document contains the LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 20.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 20.0. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|535979
|497623
|
When closing an unchanged sample project, you may be prompted to save changes to session VIs.
When creating sample projects, if a file prefix is specified in the create project wizard, you may be prompted to save changes to session VIs when closing the project, even if you have not changed the sample project. You should agree to save the changes.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 14.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 4, 2015
|535984
|504245
|
In rare instances, a Kintex-7 FPGA target may not download or change successfully in an NI PXI-1082 chassis.
Workaround:
Reboot the NI PXI-1082 chassis.
|
Reported Version:
LabVIEW Instrument Design Libraries for Reconfigurable Oscilloscopes 14.0
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Mar 4, 2015
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
