VeriStand 2020 R2 Bug Fixes

988214

Channel Fault Manager Replaces Channels With Their Aliases in VeriStand 2019 UI Manager In Veristand UI Manager you can add channels to the Channel Fault Manager at the bottom of the UI manager screen. If you add a channel that has an alias it will initially add without issue. However, after you click "Apply Pending Changes" the channel will be replaced in the fault list with its Alias. Fault functionality works correctly even after the channel has been replaced. However, if you export the faults, the alias will be exported instead of the channel. Workaround: N/A