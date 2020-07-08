VeriStand 2020 R2 Bug Fixes

Created Jul 8, 2020

Visión General

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of VeriStand 2020 and VeriStand 2020 R2, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of VeriStand.

117765 522678

Adding an FPGA Target to the System Definition via the API Will Fail to Add the Parameters Section of PWM Channels

When using the System Definition API to add an FPGA target to a system definition file, the Parameters section typically included with PWM channels is excluded.

Workaround:

Add the FPGA target manually to the system definition using System Explorer.

Reported Version:

VeriStand 2014

Resolved Version:

VeriStand 2020 R2

Added:

Jan 17, 2020
988068

Clicking on the System Definition tree and then clicking on a screen in UI Manager causes controls and indicators to be placed

Controls could be placed simply by clicking on the screen in UI Manager, not requiring a mouse drag. 

Workaround:

N/A

Reported Version:

VeriStand 2019 R3

Resolved Version:

VeriStand 2020 R2

Added:

Jul 1, 2020
988214

Channel Fault Manager Replaces Channels With Their Aliases in VeriStand 2019 UI Manager

In Veristand UI Manager you can add channels to the Channel Fault Manager at the bottom of the UI manager screen. If you add a channel that has an alias it will initially add without issue. However, after you click "Apply Pending Changes" the channel will be replaced in the fault list with its Alias. Fault functionality works correctly even after the channel has been replaced. However, if you export the faults, the alias will be exported instead of the channel. 

Workaround:

N/A

Reported Version:

VeriStand 2019 R3

Resolved Version:

VeriStand 2020 R2

Added:

Jul 1, 2020
1025772

Selecting Configure Tools in Legacy Project Editor in VeriStand 2019 Gives Error 1000

Workaround:

N/A

Reported Version:

VeriStand 2019 R3

Resolved Version:

VeriStand 2020 R2

Added:

Jul 1, 2020
1058240

Remote AI Module (REM-11100) does not get any value with the Scan Engine and EtherCAT CD in VeriStand

When trying to read Remote I/O AI Module (REM 11100) over the SEEC CD, no value is shown.

Workaround:

N/A

Reported Version:

VeriStand 2019 R3 f1

Resolved Version:

VeriStand 2020 R2

Added:

Jul 1, 2020

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).