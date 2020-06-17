NI-XNET 20.1 Bug Fixes

Bug Number Legacy ID Description Details

1036688 System Might Reboot If the PC Goes into Sleep Mode With Open Ethernet Streams Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 20.0 Resolved Version: NI-XNET 20.1 Added: N/A

971299 USB XNET Devices Can Sometimes Cause "Blue Screen" Error When Shutting Down PC Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 16.1 Resolved Version: NI-XNET 20.1 Added: N/A

256364 Wireshark Plug-in: Link-Layer Header for XNET Interfaces Displays "Unknown" Fixed numerous display issues with NI-XNET's native Wireshark implementation. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 19.6 Resolved Version: NI-XNET 20.1 Added: May 29, 2020

1032924 XNET Conversion (Signal to Frame) Causes Access Violation LabVIEW can crash with an Access Violation when calling XNET Convert (Signal to Frame LIN) on multiple LDF files at the same time. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-XNET 19.6 Resolved Version: NI-XNET 20.1 Added: N/A