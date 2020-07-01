NI Vision Acquisition Software 20.0 Known Issues

Bug Number Legacy ID Description Details

197812 722200 Plug and Play Event for NI-IMAQdx does not work correctly. Plug and Play Event for NI-IMAQdx does not work correctly.

Workaround: Use the "IMAQdx Enumerate Cameras.VI" to check if a camera is still detected. Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 18.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 19, 2019

197718 691432 It is possible in some cases to get a "Camera already in use" error when first opening a session to the a Camera Link board through NI-IMAQdx. It is possible in some cases to get a "Camera already in use" error when first opening a session to the a Camera Link board through NI-IMAQdx.

Workaround: Disable and then re-enable the card in Device Manager. Reported Version: NI-IMAQ 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 21, 2018

197750 708625 Changing the source of a Camera Link camera control line doesn't take effect until the session is closed and reopened. Changing the source of a Camera Link camera control line doesn't take effect until the session is closed and reopened.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 18.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 20, 2018

197767 730702 Using sequence on Linux RT ISC-178x can cause a memory leak over time. Using sequence on Linux RT ISC-178x can cause a memory leak over time.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 18.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 19, 2019

431564 591562 Upgrading and then Downgrading NI-IMAQdx may not yield correct version. Upgrading and then downgrading the NI-IMAQdx driver might not revert back completely to the correct version.

Workaround: Manually delete the niimaqdx.dll from System 32 and SysWOW64 after uninstalling the new version and then force reinstall the old one. Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 15.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 21, 2018

457008 427019 Only one NI PCIe-1473R framegrabber can use the virtual serial port at a time. Only one NI PCIe-1473R framegrabber can use the virtual serial port at a time.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-IMAQ I/O 2.8 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 14, 2014

457477 714802 In the Triggered Grab example, the Timeout input is overwritten by the default five second timeout of the Grab2.vi. In the Triggered Grab example, the Timeout input is overwritten by the default five second timeout of the Grab2.vi.

Workaround: In order to use the Timeout property, wire a -2 as the timeout input of the Grab2.vi Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 20, 2018

456952 699992 When acquiring from the Windows ISC-178x Smart Cameras, it is possible to see a high CPU utilization. This is due to limited CPU resources on the device.

Workaround: Disabling image display should help reduce the utilization. Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 20, 2018

457510 474860 Renaming a camera on some real-time targets may take a long time to complete. Renaming a camera on some real-time targets may take a long time to complete.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: Vision Acquisition Software Unknown Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 19, 2013

458113 657951 Migrating the Vision Acquisition Express VI from LabVIEW to LabVIEW NXG will return a broken VI. Migrating the Vision Acquisition Express VI from LabVIEW to LabVIEW NXG will return a broken VI.

Workaround: After the migration replace the property node that is returned as unavailable with a random number generator to get a unique name. Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 17.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 20, 2019

458865 690945 If selecting a camera file in NI-MAX results in an error, there will be no way to switch to a different camera file. If selecting a camera file in NI-MAX results in an error, there will be no way to switch to a different camera file.

Workaround: Either delete the IMAQ .iid file on disk or change the .icd file it points to. Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 21, 2018

458573 727734 Building a LabVIEW installer from the PCIe-1473R example does not auto-select IMAQ I/O runtime as a dependency. Building a LabVIEW installer from the PCIe-1473R example does not auto-select IMAQ I/O runtime as a dependency.

Workaround: Turn off the auto-select option and manually select IMAQ I/O Run-Time, or install the runtime seperately on the deployed system. Reported Version: NI-IMAQ I/O 19.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 20, 2019

457814 682085 AXIS Q1765-LE cameras are not enumerated in NI-MAX on Windows 10 computers. AXIS Q1765-LE cameras are not enumerated in NI-MAX on Windows 10 computers.

Workaround: Use a Windows 7 computer and port over the generated .icd and .iid files (located under C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-IMAQdx\Data) of the camera to the Windows 10 computer. Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 17.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 21, 2018

458864 690944 After renaming a Camera Link board in NI-MAX, you must close and re-open MAX before it will show up again. After renaming a Camera Link board in NI-MAX, you must close and re-open MAX before it will show up again.

Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 18.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 18, 2018

458869 705508 When a GigE camera has a UserDefinedName with a special character in it, the .iid file is not created properly. When a GigE camera has a UserDefinedName with a special character ('\"', '*', '/', ':', '<', '>', '?', '\\', '|') in it, the .iid file is not created properly.

Workaround: Removing the character or manually creating the .iid file on disk and pointing to the serial number of the camera. Reported Version: NI-IMAQdx 17.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 18, 2018