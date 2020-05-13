LabVIEW 2020 Known Issues

Bug Number Legacy ID Description Details

727406 202192 LabVIEW UDP broadcast is inconsistent across different OS's. If the UDP Open VI has 0.0.0.0 wired to the Net Address terminal, the behavior varies with OS. Windows XP and NI ETS will send on all interfaces, while Windows Vista, Windows 7, VxWorks, and Linux will send on the default interface. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 8.6.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

166351 729952 Get Date/Time String does not work for dates beyond 2/5/2040 When trying to get a string for dates 2/6/2040 and beyond, the Get Date/Time String will instead provide an earlier, incorrect date. Workaround: Use the Format Date/Time String VI instead of Get Date/Time String Reported Version: LabVIEW 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 11, 2020

166364 706545 Clicking greyed out option of the Scale Legend when using a Waveform Chart causes LabVIEW to crash If you add a Waveform Chart to the Front Panel (without wiring anything to it on the Block Diagram) and then expand the Legend to include more Plots, set the Waveform Chart to Stacked Plots, make the Scale Legend visible, and then expand the Scale Legend to show more empty or greyed out y-scales, when you try to select any of the buttons on the greyed out portion, LabVIEW will crash. Workaround: If you wire any 2D array (even an empty 2D array of doubles) to the Waveform Chart before setting the Waveform Chart to Stacked Plots, the crash will not occur. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2014 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 11, 2020

166505 613423 Registering for an event for multiple boolean controls can fail in specific configurations When passing a mixture of strict and non-strict boolean references in a cluster to the event source terminal of the Register For Events node, the input wire will break if any strict references are not the first elements of the cluster. Workaround: Use a Switch mechanical action, group the references with Build Array, or place any strict references at the beginning of the cluster. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 11, 2020

166394 715295 DataSocket Write VI with default timeout can hang before proceeding When using the DataSocket Write VI with the default 0 second timeout (or wiring in a 0 second timeout), the VI may hang for 10 seconds before completing. Workaround: Wire in a short timeout of several ms to the DataSocket Write VI. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2017 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 11, 2020

170899 599746 When building a web service into an EXE and making an installer, some software dependencies are not automatically selected as additional installers If you build a web service into an EXE that has method VIs with software dependencies, such as the use of a hardware driver, only VIs with dependencies that are included as Startup VIs for the web service will be automatically selected as additional installers. Any method VI that is not a Startup VI will not have its software dependencies automatically selected. Workaround: Build the web service into the installer rather than the EXE or manually include the required software dependencies Reported Version: LabVIEW 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 11, 2020

733608 257735 Class VIs that call shared variables in a library in an auto-populating folder will not be loaded If a VI in a class calls a shared variable that is in a library in an auto-populating folder, it will not find the shared variable when the project is loaded Workaround: Make the folder a snapshot instead of auto-populating and reopen the project Reported Version: LabVIEW 8.6.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 18, 2020

819932 430758 It is not possible to save a VI with the name of another VI in memory, even if they are in different libraries LabVIEW does not check the library namespace when determining if a VI is being saved with a name that is already in use. If a VI is in memory, it is not possible to save another VI with the same name in the same project even if they are in different libraries. Workaround: Close the other VIs with the same name so they are not in memory. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2013 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 18, 2020

819647 485336 Deleting a second y-axis on a waveform graph with a cursor crashes LabVIEW When using a waveform graph indicator, it is possible to crash LabVIEW with an access violation error 0xC0000005 at EIP=0x00FE9E79 by creating two y-axis scales, creating a graph cursor, changing the cursor's associated y-axis, and then deleting the original y-axis scale. Workaround: Remove the scale from the waveform graph, remove the unwanted y-axis scale, then recreate the cursor. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

221202 732570 System decoration frame bleeds through system checkbox boolean text In a System Tab Control with a System Decoration frame, the color bleeds through the boolean text of a system checkbox. Workaround: Use a normal button control configured as an indicator behind the boolean text, and resize it to match the width of the text. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: May 16, 2019

819764 406311 VI.Control Value.Set will Crash LabVIEW When Value Non-Variant Data is Used for Value Parameter The crash will happen when VI.Control Value.Set is invoked upon a VI reference that has been opened by Open VI Reference. Workaround: Cast data to variant before wiring to Value parameter. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

847135 51179 Error 6 occurred at Create Folder in Create Directory Recursive.vi when building an application (EXE), shared library (DLL), source distribution or web service When building a Build Specification, the build process fails with Error 6 at Create Folder in Create Directory Recursive.vi. This usually happens if the path one of the files generated by the build (temporarily during the build process or as part of the output) is too long. The operating system requires paths for files to be less than 255 characters. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 8.2.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 14, 2020

859021 565884 When creating .NET assemblies in LabVIEW, 1-dimension arrays of doubles or strings are represented as 2-dimension arrays of rank 1 When creating .NET assemblies in LabVIEW, 1-dimension arrays of doubles or strings are represented as 2-dimension arrays of rank 1. This can create an issue when the assembly is used in Visual Studio 2015 which will not accept 2-dimensional arrays of rank 1. Workaround: Pass a 2D array in LabVIEW instead of a 1D array. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 14, 2020

758319 245359 Selecting a newer version of a .NET assembly does not reload assembly Changing a constructor from an old version of a .NET assembly to a newer version at edit time does not cause the new assembly to be loaded and consequently none of the new functionality is available. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 14, 2020

882096 634015 Certain operations will not let the System Exec VI return on Windows 10 Certain commands, such as renaming a file, will cause the System Exec VI to indefinitely wait for a response on Windows 10. The IDE will continue to be responsive and the VI may be aborted. This will only occur with "Wait Until Completion" is set to True. Workaround: Set "Wait Until Completion" parameter to False Reported Version: LabVIEW 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 18, 2020

882110 634531 Template methods in a C++ DLL do not appear in the Function Name drop down list of the Call Library Function Node. Some C++ DLLs include methods which are created from a template during compilation. These template methods will not appear in the list of function names when using the Call Library Function Node. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

883542 607058 Flattening an EXT representation numeric to JSON causes loss of precision Workaround: Use Format Into String followed by Flatten to JSON Reported Version: LabVIEW 2013 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 18, 2020

886685 570102 Calling the "Web Server: Server Active" property causes a small memory leak. Calling the "Web Server: Server Active" property on any supported platform (including RT) creates a small memory leak. Workaround: Restart the application to allow the OS to reclaim the memory, or do not call this property often. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 19, 2020

783080 367249 It is not possible to customize the Run-Time Shortcut menu of a 3D Graph Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

885959 633309 Waveform graphs can resize at runtime For very large floating point numbers in a waveform graph, the control can permanently resize itself in an attempt to fit the large numbers in the axis label Workaround: Use Automatic or Scientific as the format type for the Y Axis with large floating point numbers Reported Version: LabVIEW 2017 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

783573 105509 The "do not save automatic changes" setting does not affect libraries The "do not save automatic changes" options setting does not affect any type of library, including classes. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 18, 2020

783469 401421 Updates to Global Variables Not Visible when Remote Debugging a LabVIEW Built Stand-Alone Application If the updates occured before connecting to the Remote Application with the debugger, the updates won't be visible. Updates to the Global Variable after connection with the debugger is establish will be visible. Workaround: Change the build specification for the stand-alone application to wait for debugger on launch, so no Global Variable updates can happen until a debug session is started. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2012 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 14, 2020

782272 213279 Some nodes may crash or yield incorrect/inconsistent results when Inlined An Inline public methodVI calling a private-scope method VI, inlined into a non-class caller may give a runtime error when trying to call the private method from the inlined code in the non-class caller. Workaround: Do not try to Inline VIs with these nodes. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

783247 381128 The MonthCalendar .NET control automatically resizes to the incorrect size when the VI is run Workaround: At the beginning of the code write to the Container Bounds property node "ContBounds" for the .NET container. While the code is running the calendar will have the right size Reported Version: LabVIEW 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 14, 2020

783680 408391 Non-printable Characters in the Description of Will Corrupt LabVIEW Classes and Libraries Non-printable characters can be inserted into the description of LabVIEW Classes and Libraries with the Description Property Node. This will corrupt the .lvclass or .lvlib file. Workaround: The .lvclass or .lvlib file can be opened in a text editor, and the description can be manually deleted to recover the files. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 18, 2020

783045 208088 Updating the Labels of a Cluster Written to a Chart Does Not Update the Cluster Used for Chart History Changing the Label of elements in a cluster written to the Waveform Chart does not update the label of the cluster when read from the Waveform Chart Data History Property. Workaround: Temporarily wire up a completely different data type to the Waveform chart indicator and then rewire the original cluster. The changes will now propagate to the Chart History. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 14, 2020

783456 399068 Double Numeric Slide can not be Set to 0 when it has Defined Limits with Mouse A user can not slide a Double Numeric Slide to 0 when it has defined increment, maximum, and minimum properties. Instead of 0, a value very close to 0 will be entered ie: 5.55112E-16. Workaround: Do not set both defined maximum and minimum for the slide. Instead, change one of them to Inf or -Inf. Also a value of 0 can be entered into the digital slide. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

889219 294285 Type Defined Shared Variable not found in Executable Workaround: Disconnect from Type Def during the build. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 18, 2020

783924 314082 Listbox Control With Transparent Cell Background Does not Grey Disabled Item Workaround: Make the background color of the cells match the background of the panel, instead of making them transparent. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2011 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

783687 244551 Editing large strict type definitions can take a long time to update When large type definitions are updated, all instances in memory require an update. This update can take many minutes for very large type definitions. Workaround: Use smaller type definitions, or consider using LabVIEW classes to contain your type data. Reported Version: LabVIEW 7.1.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 18, 2020

792659 408891 Getting an Entire Column of Data from a 2D Array in the MATLAB® Script Node Returns Only 1 Element In the context of the MATLAB® Script Node, attempting to return an entire column of data from an array using a command like "column1 = array2D(:,1);" returns only a single element. This same operation on a row "row1 = array2D(1,:);" , returns the entire row successfully. Workaround: Transpose the array, and get the data in it's context as a row. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2012 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 14, 2020

792730 322914 Formula VI does not execute pow(x,y) function Workaround: Use the formula node to use the pow(x,y) function. If you need to change this programmatically, use the Power of X function in G code. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2009 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

788957 47819 2GB file size limit of datalog files The maximum size of datalog files is 2 GB. Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue. Reported Version: LabVIEW 8.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

316619 493662 .NET Constructor Node cannot differentiate between functions with different enums at the same position Workaround: Create a wrapper assembly to call from LabVIEW Reported Version: LabVIEW 2014 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Jun 16, 2015

316372 339230 Newly created typedefs are not automatically added to library When creating a subVI from a VI contained within a library, the subVI is added to the caller VI's library. When creating a typedef from a control in the same VI, the typedef is not added to the library. Workaround: Manually add the typedef to the library. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2010 32-bit Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

316598 706182 Mass Compile causes LabVIEW crash LabVIEW 2018 64-bit crashes during Mass Compile if Vision VIs are included, but the Vision Development Module is not installed. Workaround: Install the Vision dependencies that are required. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2018 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Aug 13, 2018

795241 381656 Adding or subtracting timestamps causes a conversion to double and precision loss Workaround: Cast the timestamps to clusters of U64 'seconds since epoch' and I64 'fractions of a second' before the operation and then cast back to timestamp after the operation Reported Version: LabVIEW 2011 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

504066 95055 Save for previous fails if file path is too long Save for previous copies the folder being saved to a temp location; if the resulting file paths exceed the limit defined by the OS, the function fails. Workaround: Copy the folder being saved to the root directory to reduce the file path length and Save for Previous from that location. Reported Version: LabVIEW 8.5 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 18, 2020

509173 153731 Unhandled Exception can occur if absolute path for system DLL used in CLFN If you use a specific path to a system DLL (C:\windows\system\user32.dll) and build your VI into an application it will create a copy of the DLL inside the application. This can cause an unhandled exception when running Workaround: LabVIEW searches in the system directory when looking for DLLs. If you are using a system DLL simply put the name in the in DLL Path box in the CLFN properties. In the example above you would simply put "user32.dll" Reported Version: LabVIEW 8.6 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020

316382 607411 When using a LabVIEW-built .NET Interop Assembly in an ASP .NET application, the first call to the assembly will return a NullReferenceException Workaround: The exception only occurs on the first call to the assembly, so using a try-catch block to handle the exception will allow subsequent calls to behave normally. Reported Version: LabVIEW 2015 SP1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 14, 2020

530156 624802 Setting binding properties of a control within a preallocated clone subVI or XControl sets the property for all instances of the subVI or XControl If the BindingPath property is set on a control within a preallocated clone subVI or XControl, all instances of the controls in the subVI or XControl update their BindingPath rather than the one where the property was set Workaround: Create a unique SubVI or XControl for each instance Reported Version: LabVIEW 2016 Resolved Version: N/A Added: Feb 17, 2020