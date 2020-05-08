How Do I Use LabVIEW NXG to Validate or Verify Electronic Designs?

LabVIEW NXG helps you validate electronic designs faster with reduced system setup time, included analysis functions, and drag-and-drop user interface creation.
LabVIEW NXG simplifies system setup with hundreds of drivers to connect to thousands of third-party benchtop or modular instruments. You can instantly gain insight from measurement data with 1,000+ analysis functions. You can also create custom user interfaces with engineering-specific drag-and-drop objects to quickly determine test outcomes, and share your results through multiple file formats including binary, text, and CSV.
LabVIEW NXG gives you the ability to acquire data from thousands of third-party benchtop and modular instruments over any bus—such as USB, Ethernet, serial, and GPIB—with a library of instrument drivers that typically include APIs, example programs, and documentation.
With LabVIEW NXG, you can turn your raw data into measurement insights by using 1,000+ built-in analysis functions or reusing your existing code such as C/C++/C#.
You can create custom user interfaces with a comprehensive collection of drag-and-drop objects specifically built for engineering applications. And then integrate the test outcomes from all your instruments into one view to make your decisions faster.
LabVIEW NXG provides a collection of file management functions to save and share your data in the appropriate file format in standard file formats such as binary, text, and CSV. Compress your files into a .zip file for simplified sharing.
You can learn on your own or from an instructor to increase your productivity with LabVIEW NXG and third-party benchtop instruments. NI provides on-demand online training with the Standard Service Program (SSP), or you can register for live courses to gain hands-on experience developing measurement systems and designing new instrument drivers.