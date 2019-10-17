Speaker Perks

NIWeek’s purpose is to help attendees discover new technologies and techniques in their industries and develop the skills to engineer a better product, business, and world. This event is an effective platform for you to reach thousands of attendees from around the globe who need your advice and want to exchange ideas with trusted experts like you. NIWeek’s high-caliber speakers bring attendees back to NIWeek year after year.
Speakers will be notified on a rolling basis starting in October 2019 if their submissions have been accepted. All speakers who submit a proposal will be notified by January 2020.
Interested in learning more about becoming an NIWeek speaker?
Download our submission guide. Ready to share your expertise? Submit your proposal.
This track needs expert speakers who can give tactical advice on the tangible engineering skills and cost-effective practices needed to design higher quality solutions easier and faster. Sessions must provide a deeper look at how things work inside and out with content geared toward the advanced and expert levels.
Potential Topics
Design First/Clean Code
Frameworks
Abstraction Layers
Optimization
Modularity
Packaging/Deployment
Have a transformative story to tell? This track focuses on customer stories and solutions across an array of industries. The stories need to highlight how the NI platform reshaped your approach to a solution. Inspire others by sharing what you have accomplished.
Potential Topics
Research/Design/Prototyping
Validation
Production
Monitoring
Post-production
Teaching
Help attendees dive into the latest engineering advances and provide them with insights and strategies to reinvent processes, accelerate innovation, and serve as a catalyst for their industries, their businesses, and the world.
Potential Topics
Aerospace, Defense, and Government
Semiconductor
Transportation
Academic
Other Industries
New to NIWeek, the Engineering Culture Track explores topics that influence and impact the engineering work culture. This track needs expert speakers who can broaden work views on issues ranging from managing high-performing engineering teams to emphasizing the importance of diversity in engineering to implementing fundamental business elements for up-and-coming consultants. Encourage and enable attendees to develop the skills they need to be better teammates and leaders.
Potential Topics
Diversity in Engineering
Engineering Team Dynamics
Business Fundamentals