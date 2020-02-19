Corporate Certifications
NI facilities comply with the following standards and international requirements for quality. Find available certifications for NI products in product certifications.
QMS compliance ensures that NI has the processes in place to deliver quality products, services, and support to its customers. The scope of QMS certification is marketing, design, development, manufacturing, sales, support for software and hardware products for test and measurement, simulation, system modeling, communication system design, industrial automation and support operations at the company’s Austin, Texas, USA, facility, manufacturing and distribution at the company’s Debrecen, Hungary, facility certified by NQA and manufacturing and distribution at the company’s Penang, Malaysia, facility certified by Lloyd’s.
EMS compliance demonstrates that NI has the processes in place to support its environmental policy. The scope of EMS certification is manufacturing operations at the company’s Debrecen, Hungary, facilities certified by DEKRA and Penang, Malaysia, facility certified by Lloyd’s.
The IECEx Certificate of Conformity is a statement from an IECEx Certification Body (ExCB) verifying compliance with explosive atmospheres standards. In accordance with requirements for manufacturing products that are IECEx certified according to IEC 60079-0/-15, NI complies with the ISO-IEC-80079 standard: Explosive atmospheres – Part 34: Application of quality systems for equipment manufacture.
ISO/IEC 17025 is an international standard used by laboratories to demonstrate technical competence in their field of operation. Several NI laboratories have achieved ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. Additionally, NI has accredited service centers for calibration and repair around the world.
Calibration Compliance for IATF 16949:2016
NI can help you comply with other quality standards, such as IATF 16949 for the automotive industry, with calibration laboratories accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. Learn about the availability of accredited calibration for specific products in Hardware Services.