This document contains the VeriStand known issues that were discovered before and since the release of VeriStand 2020 R2. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|115960
|572887
|
Setting the Frame Type Option in the Raw Data Frame Configuration Page Has no Effect
As the frame type is pulled from the XNET database, the system definition setting does not affect the XNET configuration.
Workaround:
Set the frame type in the XNET database. Do not use the Raw Data Frame Type Configuration option in the system definition.
|
Reported Version:
VeriStand 2014
Resolved Version:
N/A
Added:
Jan 17, 2020
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
