Archived: LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013, 2013 SP1, and 2013 SP2 Known Issues

This document contains the LabWindows/CVI 2013, LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP1, and LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP2 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabWindows/CVI 2013. Not every issue known to NI appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and more common issues that can be encountered.
The Known Issues for toolkits and modules can be found in the LabWindows/CVI Modules and Toolkits Known Issues document.
The Known Issues Document is divided into two separate tables appearing in two separate documents. The known issues in this document are organized by the category of issue, and sorted by the date the issue was added to the document. To view the issues organized by date, visit the document linked below:
The following items are known issues in LabWindows/CVI 2013, 2013 SP1, and 2013 SP2 sorted by Category.
|.NET and ActiveX
|44669 4HK7LF7K
|—
|The WordRpt_SetHeader function might not always work as expected.
|284293
|—
|Using a WebBrowser ActiveX control from a thread created in a LabWindows/CVI thread pool leaks memory.
|348295
|—
|A panel containing an ActiveX control disappears when the mouse hovers over the control if the titlebar is not visible.
|444201
|—
|The ActiveX GetActiveWindowName function does not work for the Variables and Call Stack, Watch, and Debug Output windows.
|445172
|—
|The ActiveX function ExitCVI does not always close the LabWindows/CVI process, even if it returns successfully.
|148778
|—
|The ActiveX Controller Wizard does not support LONGLONG and ULONGLONG data types.
|363992
|—
|The first letter of exported functions in type libraries has inconsistent case behavior.
|426545
|—
|Creating an ActiveX Controller for a large type library, such as the Microsoft HTML Object Library, results in the message Maximum number of function tree nodes exceeded.
|Analysis
|306163
|—
|The PeakDetector function does not recognize peaks of a sine wave when the sampling rate is very high.
|440964
|—
|SingleToneInfo does not return a reasonable result when frequency is set to 0.
|Compiler
|237998
|—
|Cannot link some uuid.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.
|291945
|—
|Compiling a very large array in debug mode can be very slow.
|335405
|—
|Cannot link some odbccp32.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.
|445317
|—
|MIDL errors occur when trying to compile a DLL with a type library.
|457821
|—
|Including datasize.h and windows.h causes a typedef redefinition with different types error for the INT8 type definition.
|405918
|—
|The build does not use unsaved header file changes when source files #include anything other than the base header file name (e.g., absolute path or relative path).
|412591
|—
|Building a project that has a long file path causes LabWindows/CVI to crash.
|417898
|—
|A build warning appears when using K&R-style function definitions.
|422103
|—
|Some large source files take much longer to compile in LabWindows/CVI 2013.
|424254
|—
|Calling the assert macro generates a warning that code will never be executed when the LabWindows/CVI compiler can determine the outcome of the expression.
|428268
|—
|Name clashes with SDK structure types cause the MIDL compiler to fail when generating type libraries.
|430146
|—
|Changing a project with signing enabled to a static library target type causes build errors.
|430785
|—
|Compiling causes an error: definition of the macro '_TARGET_FILE_VERSION_' conflicts with the definition used to build the precompiled header message.
|439723
|—
|Building the LabWindows/CVI NI-FGEN example, FrequencySweep5454.prj from the command line fails.
|443363
|—
|The LabWindows/CVI compiler crashes when compiling certain applications that use the OpenMP Library if compiling in a 64-bit configuration.
|448962
|—
|When a project contains a header file that shares its name with an SDK header, LabWindows/CVI uses the SDK header.
|446782
|—
|The compiler uses an Interface to Win32 API header file instead of the project header file having the same name if the source file is located in a project subfolder.
|450292
|—
|The compiler crashes when using #pragma pack (push,8) with run-time checking enabled.
|455276
|—
|The compiler crashes when building a source file in debug configuration if run-time checking is enabled.
|460861
|—
|The preprocessor does not concatenate macro arguments with prepended .s. LabWindows/CVI displays the message 10, 5 error: pasting formed 'argument.', an invalid preprocessing token.
|463695
|—
|Structures that contain bit fields have different sizes in LabWindows/CVI 2012 and 2013 when using non-default packing alignment.
|465931
|—
|Using the conditional ternary operator with #define macros that have equivalent float values in a 32-bit debug configuration causes incorrect logic evaluation.
|466280
|—
|If LabWindows/CVI does not have an activated license, running compile.exe fails silently without reporting a licensing error.
|467835
|—
|Generating HTML help from source causes an A custom control callback raised an exception message to be displayed.
|469839
|—
|A fatal general protection fault occurs when returning from functions defined using K&R style that use the stdcall calling convention.
|471115
|—
|Declaring many uninitialized variables on separate lines within a switch statement causes compiler to crash.
|471567
|—
|Generating HTML help from source with array pointer type parameters results in an 'unknown' type generated in the help.
|473148
|—
|If the source project for a function panel (FP) is the active project, and you try to batch build a project that uses that FP, the build fails with undefined symbol errors.
|Debugging
|210086
|—
|The LabWindows/CVI environment may hang while debugging with the Variables or Watch windows open.
|358560
|—
|Function name is not reported in Break On Library Errors message.
|335983
|—
|Tooltip for symbol values during debugging may appear on top of the editor's scrollbar.
|346034
|—
|#define macros cannot be monitored in the Watch window.
|370682
|—
|When the cvidebug.exe process dies or is intentionally stopped, LabWindows/CVI cannot debug again until it has been restarted.
|409933
|—
|Removing a breakpoint while debugging that LabWindows/CVI moved automatically results in a nonremoveable breakpoint icon.
|416181
|—
|The Call Stack pane of the Resource Tracking window displays <unknown file> if resource allocation is the first call after a #line directive.
|423474
|—
|The LabWindows/CVI compiler does not allow breakpoints on lines with empty statements.
|423739
|—
|The DefineThreadSafeVar macro produces a warning indicating it will never be executed.
|428977
|—
|The View Variable Value menu item does not work for a variable imported from a DLL and used in a specific project.
|430277
|—
|Double-clicking an error message in the Build Output window pertaining to a currently open file containing an excluded line of code opens a copy of the file in a new tab.
|430712
|—
|warning: second parameter of 'va_start' not last named argument appears when Warning level is set to None.
|430723
|—
|Two attributes in the CNSGetEndpointAttribute function panel display their data type as double instead of unsigned long long.
|431112
|—
|Opening the Graphical Array View from the context menu causes LabWindows/CVI to hang.
|431125
|—
|Changing the Specific Type of Elements on an expanded array in the Variables and Call Stack or Watch window multiple consecutive times causes an Index is passed out of range message to appear.
|431260
|—
|Second-level include files will not find unsaved include files that are located in the parent directory.
|433158
|—
|LabWindows/CVI stops tracking resources after user code raises an exception.
|438870
|—
|Using the debugger to change the value of one variable in an anonymous nested structure changes it for all the variables in the structure with that name.
|438896
|—
|LabWindows/CVI does not display a warning message when both a main and a WinMain entry point are defined in a source file.
|441173
|—
|A The index passed is out of range message is displayed when pressing the right arrow key in the Array Display window.
|441181
|—
|Using certain Interface to Win32 API functions causes incorrect referenced before being initialized run-time errors.
|442184
|—
|Interface to Win32 API functions cannot be run in the Interactive Execution window.
|443088
|—
|The Interactive Execution window does not check for illegal values before running a function panel.
|443818
|—
|Selecting Break On Change on a multidimensional array causes the debugger to crash.
|443821
|—
|When running code in the Interactive Execution window and Break On Change is selected for a watch expression defined for an array element, the value of the watch expression changing causes an error.
|443822
|—
|Changing the format of an array element after the Interactive Execution window has executed results in an error message.
|444015
|—
|Selecting Simulate RT Shutting Down does not continue the execution of a real-time application after the application execution is suspended while debugging.
|444145
|—
|When a 1 element array (e.g., double array[1];) is displayed in the Graphical Array View, checking Interleaved Arrays displays the message, A custom control callback raised an exception.
|444273
|—
|Closing the console window of a suspended user application and subsequently running a function panel in the context of the suspended application causes the debugger to crash.
|444861
|—
|In the Variables and Call Stack window, changing the Specific Type of Elements of a double array to Date Time (UI Library) causes the debugger to crash.
|446959
|—
|GetCVIState and GetCVIStateEx return 2 (suspended) for both the project and the Interactive Execution window, after running the Interactive Execution window while the project is suspended.
|449628
|—
|A breakpoint, removed during debugging, continues to break execution in a DLL project.
|456208
|—
|The Source Code Browser window displays the same reference to a macro multiple times.
|460794
|—
|The Available Types dialog box in the Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not display the full list of types.
|460799
|—
|The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows display the type incorrectly after using the Interpret As option multiple times.
|461278
|—
|Using a char array within a structure as the source_s parameter in the Fmt function causes a non-fatal run-time error.
|461757
|—
|The Break On Change state of a watch expression is lost when stopping and restarting execution or unloading and reloading a workspace.
|464146
|—
|Setting a breakpoint from Breakpoints dialog box on an invalid line while debugging an application causes uncommitted changes in the dialog box to irreversibly take effect.
|464507
|—
|Running the Interactive Execution window a second time after finishing a run of the interactive statements with the Finish Function option causes the Interactive Execution window to crash.
|464904
|—
|The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not mark the item for a pointer to a variable as red if the variable value changes.
|463914
|—
|Contents of a float array display incorrectly in the Array Display window if the data slice begins at a value other than 0.
|409552
|—
|After modifying a dynamically allocated string in the Array Display or the Variables and Call Stack or Watch windows, the Variables and Call Stack window does not show the string as modified.
|430376
|—
|The Variables and Call Stack, Watch, and Array Display windows do not show the contents of char arrays with more than 252 unprintable characters.
|434406
|—
|LabWindows/CVI no longer displays a warning while debugging a real-time application if threads are still running on the target when RTmain exits.
|437356
|—
|Stepping over a function call located at the last line in the enclosing lexical scope causes a Step Into instead of a Step Over.
|438839
|—
|LabWindows/CVI displays incorrect or no values for CmtThreadLockHandle and CmtTSQHandle variables when the variables are declared as int.
|439440
|—
|Include directives in C-style comments are not excluded in the Interactive Execution window.
|439991
|—
|Calling CDotNetGetErrorDescription with Break on>>First Chance Exceptions enabled causes a non-fatal run-time error: The program has caused a first chance "Unknown" fault.
|443138
|—
|The Interactive Execution window does not allow immediate termination when execution is suspended due to a break on change on variable value.
|445580
|—
|Adding a Break On Change watch expression when debugging causes a low priority thread to run even when a higher priority thread should be using all of the CPU resources.
|447051
|—
|If the LabWindows/CVI debugger crashes (cvidebug.exe), all of the entries from the Watch window are cleared. Once you begin a new debugging session, the entries are restored to the Watch window.
|457386
|—
|Including windows.h in the Interactive Execution window causes errors if WIN32_LEAN_AND_MEAN is not defined in the Build Options dialog box.
|460394
|—
|The Resource Tracking window shows freed resources as allocated if resource tracking is disabled after allocation.
|463635
|—
|Opening the Graphical Array View for large, dynamically allocated arrays from the Array Display window causes an Index passed is out of range error.
|464277
|—
|Pressing the stop button in a fatal run-time error dialog box received while running a function panel (FP) causes unexpected behavior when running code in the Interactive Execution window.
|464308
|—
|After hitting a Break On Change event in the Interactive Execution window inside a lexical block of code, stepping to the end of the program causes a badly formed pathname error to be displayed.
|464389
|—
|The debugger cannot subsequently step into static library functions defined in separate source files if the function addresses were obtained by successive calls to GetExternalModuleAddr.
|464563
|—
|LabWindows/CVI does not allow you to attach to a 64-bit process running on a remote system.
|466209
|—
|The DebugPrintf function truncates large strings when printing to the Debug Output window.
|466763
|—
|LabWindows/CVI does not show enough digits of precision in tooltips or the Variables and Call Stack window.
|466921
|—
|Running a function using its function panel results in an Interactive Execution Unresolved symbol error even if the Include loaded instrument drivers in Interactive window Environment dialog box option is enabled.
|467779
|—
|The Interactive Execution window runs slowly when executing code that uses symbols from libraries containing a large number of symbols.
|469910
|—
|LabWindows/CVI hangs when stepping through code for a console application and choosing Set Next Statement on the previous line after closing the console window while suspended.
|470486
|—
|The Interactive Execution window incorrectly excludes the line and offsets the execution highlighting when adding a variable declaration on an instruction line.
|470948
|—
|The Interactive Execution window does not allow stepping into the main function of a project.
|472298
|—
|If code in the Interactive Execution window contains a declaration without a terminating semicolon, executing the code does not work, and no error is displayed. After correcting the code and running again, the initial error is displayed in the Build Output window.
|472987
|—
|The Parameter type incompatible with format specifier non-fatal run-time error does not display source location when 64-bit variables are used in code that causes the run-time error in the Debug64 configuration.
|474669
|—
|Using a struct containing an array in which all elements are initialized causes an incorrect unintialized variable non-fatal run-time error.
|479126
|—
|LabWindows/CVI enters a bad state if you execute function panels while suspended on a breakpoint while debugging.
|479129
|—
|Toolbar debug buttons are dimmed, after running function panels while suspended at a breakpoint in RunUserInterface.
|Development Environment
|189843
|—
|The Perforce 2009.1 client may cause LabWindows/CVI 2009 to crash.
|193733
|—
|Launching the DataSocket Binding dialog box may cause LabWindows/CVI to hang on Windows 7.
|216549
|—
|LabWindows/CVI installs KeyHelp.ocx, which contains a security vulnerability.
|227324
|—
|LabWindows/CVI cannot copy files to the VXIPnP directories on Windows Vista and later.
|289314
|—
|User-defined types always receive an asterisk when used as output types in function panels.
|308191
|—
|A multi-project workspace with projects targeting both 32-bit and 64-bit can incorrectly display import libraries.
|329035
|—
|LabWindows/CVI Conversion Wizard does not transfer 'Compile with precompiled include file' setting to 'Precompiled Headers' setting in Microsoft Visual Studio.
|332047
|—
|LabWindows/CVI stops responding while searching for an inaccessible network location.
|322905
|—
|Files in a project may not display source control icons when a LabWindows/CVI project is associated with the Perforce client.
|333837
|—
|LabWindows/CVI projects are not handled properly when adding them from new workspaces in instances of LabWindows/CVI created from just-in-time debugging.
|334920
|—
|Corners of Source Editor windows are painted black in non-tabbed Workspace when opened.
|357212
|—
|The save icon does not dim after saving a file.
|361958
|—
|The Project Tree does not auto-hide when a UIR file is opened.
|363196
|—
|Attribute passed is not valid error when declaring a variable in a function panel.
|347511
|—
|Microsoft Visual Studio does not rebuild a LabWindows/CVI project if a UIR file changes but its header file does not.
|347986
|—
|The Load UI resource file dialog box in the User Interface Localizer utility unloads the currently loaded localization.
|356708
|—
|The Source window cursor can persist after selecting text and editing a variable tooltip.
|337770
|—
|Setting LabWindows/CVI to "Run as administrator" will open a new instance of LabWindows/CVI each time you open a file associated with LabWindows/CVI.
|333302
|—
|Auto Backup will provide an error if the file is marked as read-only.
|335488
|—
|Excluded import libraries that represent both 32-bit and 64-bit .lib files are no longer dimmed after switching configurations.
|366229
|—
|The CVIXMLGetNumChildElements function does not count child elements included in an XML entity.
|440070
|—
|The Find Next feature of the Find dialog box does not move to new results on subsequent uses.
|390670
|—
|When you add a line continuation character \ to the end of a comment line initiated by the \\ symbol, the syntax highlighting feature does not continue to the next line, indicating the next line continues the comment.
|439323
|—
|LabWindows/CVI ignores changes made in the Environment Color Preferences dialog box in one of three panels in the Variables and Call Stack window
|443791
|—
|LabWindows/CVI is not visible when terminating a debugging session if Hide windows when application is running is enabled after starting to debug the application
|451038
|—
|Converting previous distributions using Build»Distributions»Manage Distributions causes an unrecoverable internal error.
|451665
|—
|The UI to Code Converter generates code containing an undefined function, InsertCtrlInCtrlArray.
|369029
|—
|The compile process does not wait for user response about missing include statements for header files.
|370761
|—
|A remote target is incorrectly selected when switching the Run-time support setting between Real-time only and Full run-time engine.
|375449
|—
|Upgrading LabWindows/CVI breaks paths to Clang in .ecc configuration files.
|375463
|—
|File icons may obscure full pathnames in the Project Tree.
|382844
|—
|Customizing the Library Tree using the context menu options causes a The index passed is out of range error if a loaded instrument is empty.
|383011
|—
|Unable to close the Open GL plot Properties dialog box after right-clicking the Open GL plot twice while the dialog box is open.
|389942
|—
|Show Prototype does not always correctly display parameters declared as arrays, arrays of pointers, or arrays of function pointers.
|391648
|—
|Show Completions (<Ctrl-Space>) does not list members in anonymous structures or unions.
|392899
|—
|Editing a selected execution target will change the selection to the local desktop computer.
|403299
|—
|The Functions in File ring is not wide enough to display some function names.
|409807
|—
|Show Completions does not show defines inside preprocessor statements.
|411386
|—
|The function panel size changes how function calls are inserted into code.
|412464
|—
|Opening, editing, and saving a source file with a very long file path causes LabWindows/CVI to crash.
|415644
|—
|The label of multiple tree items in the User Interface Editor cannot be edited simultaneously.
|420200
|—
|Local function variables are not displayed in the Show Completions results when completing parameters for a macro call inside a function.
|422708
|—
|The debugging buttons are dimmed while debugging a function panel for DLL projects.
|424509
|—
|The Select Variable and Expression dialog box does not provide correct support for array variables.
|424760
|—
|A save prompt appears when putting the User Interface Editor in operate mode for UIR files containing custom Toolslib controls.
|426950
|—
|An excluded LIB file is undimmed if the build configuration is changed.
|429854
|—
|The Find in Files feature fails when searching all files (*.*) in a directory containing .svn-base files.
|429953
|—
|No source code browsing information is available after changing the value of a compiler define in a project that uses precompiled headers.
|437791
|—
|LabWindows/CVI does not handle edge-specific maximization when restoring from a minimized state.
|438055
|—
|The text style of multiple user interface elements cannot be modified simultaneously.
|438547
|—
|The Functions in File dialog box immediately starts scrolling up when opened.
|438594
|—
|The toolbox.fp function, UILEventString, is missing many events.
|438733
|—
|If Hide windows when application is running is enabled, and a run-time crash occurs in the Interactive Execution window, the development environment becomes hidden and cannot be restored.
|446284
|—
|Adding a new custom control to a UIR file and then pressing the Operate Tool twice causes the development environment to crash.
|456105
|—
|The Source Code Browser tab order is not preserved on subsequent workspace loads.
|384832
|—
|Adding a file that is under source code control (SCC) using the Edit Project dialog box does not mark the file as being under SCC in the Project Tree.
|391403
|—
|Autoscale is a valid option for the y-axis of a strip chart, but the option is missing from the Attribute Browser.
|402786
|—
|Show Completions <Ctrl-Space> does not work if a multi-line string starts with special char like {, }, ;, or #.
|405919
|—
|The order of include precedence is undetermined if you have multiple header files with the same base name loaded in LabWindows/CVI with unsaved changes.
|408099
|—
|Pressing <Ctrl-Tab> to switch between tabs causes a Panel, menu bar, or control array handle is invalid message to display if confined function panel windows are open.
|409526
|—
|Macros defined in precompiled headers are not included in browse information.
|412829
|—
|LabWindows/CVI crashes when building a DLL with a type library at a long path.
|423818
|—
|The Show Completions feature fails to display context help for function parameters once the second parameter is highlighted if the function call immediately follows a curly brace.
|431732
|—
|The LabWindows/CVI debugger starts applications outside of the window space in Windows 8.1 if you enable Variable, Continuous Size of Snap Views in Windows and LabWindows/CVI is used in the right-half of the screen.
|435479
|—
|Creating a file with the New»File from Template option that has the same path and name as an existing file results in an out of memory error.
|436648
|—
|Enabling the Compile with precompiled include file option in the Build Options dialog box causes a The User Interface Manager could not be opened to be displayed.
|446286
|—
|If a UIR file contains a previously built custom control and one that was just added, selecting the Options»Operate Visible Panels option causes a dialog box to appear.
|446313
|—
|A dialog box explaining that saving UIR files will generate new versions of their include files is incorrectly displayed multiple times if there are multiple unsaved UIR files containing custom controls.
|449864
|—
|Selections made in the Formatting Options (Legacy) dialog box, accessible from the Editor Preferences dialog box, are not saved when the development environment is closed.
|463642
|—
|Watch expressions cannot be deleted by pressing <Delete>, if the Break On Change checkbox has focus.
|463873
|—
|Although Insert Mode is shown as active in the Array Display window when the window displays a data slice, the Insert Mode no longer has any effect.
|463921
|—
|A tooltip containing Invisible is incorrectly displayed in the Memory Display window after maximizing and restoring the window.
|466542
|—
|LabWindows/CVI hangs when generating a IVI custom class driver for an empty function panel.
|466714
|—
|In the User Interface Editor, the immediate transfer of default row / column / table data types to cells does not work for intptr_t data types when the original data type is int or int64.
|467070
|—
|The Maximum and Minimum fields in the Edit Table Cell dialog box are not wide enough to show int64 values.
|467775
|—
|Enabling LoadExternalModule on one of the default Interface to Win32 API libraries and subsequently removing the library from the project tree causes the Interface to Win32 API library to remain forcibly included.
|470361
|—
|In certain cases where source code is syntactically incorrect or does not compile, the source code browsing feature can behave incorrectly or cause LabWindows/CVI to crash.
|470691
|—
|The Build Output window highlights only error rows after double-clicking an error when building with an external compiler for release configuration.
|472582
|—
|New custom configurations do not have default target file paths.
|473109
|—
|Some data types such as _Bool and _Complex are not displayed correctly in function prototype tooltips.
|473496
|—
|Data tooltips have a character entry limit that is about 24 characters at a time.
|475321
|—
|Variables and Call Stack window columns incorrectly display extra columns, and columns are displaced after resizing columns while scrolling.
|477231
|—
|Incorrect confirmation prompts appear when exiting graph or chart dialog boxes.
|477287
|—
|The Options»Preprocess Source File feature truncates output after 1024 characters on a line.
|479047
|—
|When debugging a real-time application and execution is suspended due to a non-fatal run-time error, rebooting the target causes an unexpected There are no items in the list control message.
|479052
|—
|Selecting Run»Install Program to Real-Time Execution Target for the first time can crash the development environment.
|Hardware
|296666
|—
|Regenerating DAQmx example code can sometimes fail to regenerate code.
|Installer
|128084
|—
|Uninstalling LabWindows/CVI from Windows Vista does not completely remove context menu file associations.
|Performance
|144640
|—
|LabWindows/CVI MAX_PATHNAME_LEN is more restrictive than Windows ANSI path limitation in multibyte systems.
|176800
|—
|LabWindows/CVI projects converted to Microsoft Visual C++ 2005 projects fail to build because of link errors.
|41414 4DDCC0IO
|—
|A small memory leak exists in network variable creation.
|256901
|—
|Passing a pointer to a custom data type to a function that takes a void * will leak memory in a debug build.
|281013
|—
|Calling DDC_SaveFile often while creating a TDMS file using the TDM C DLL or the DDC Library can result in errors.
|257029
|—
|The LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine creates windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler.
|457464
|—
|Passing a bitmap file containing negative heights to PlotBitmap or GetBitmapFromFile causes a non-fatal run-time error: Library function error (return value == -12 [0xfffffff4]). Out of memory.
|460818
|—
|SMTP servers reject email from InetSendMail because it does not send date information in the header.
|371953
|—
|The intensity plot does not handle NaN values.
|405988
|—
|Changing the active table cell can incorrectly send the EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE event multiple times.
|408097
|—
|Passing a scalar value as the mask parameter of PlotPackedDigitalLines causes a general protection fault.
|424944
|—
|Creating a .NET controller for a large assembly, such as Microsoft.mshtml, appears to cause a hang but eventually completes successfully.
|429320
|—
|InetFTPGetDirList returns 0 on certain FTP servers despite the presence of files.
|442080
|—
|The LabWindows/CVI Network Streams Library uses a version of Boost (v1.50) with a known security vulnerability (CVE-2013-0252).
|460289
|—
|Calling GetExternalModuleAddr twice incorrectly returns a symbol address if the corresponding module DLL is missing.
|382850
|—
|The NIReport_Print function hangs on Windows 8 when you select Microsoft XPS Document Writer as the printer.
|448999
|—
|The CNSWriteMultipleData function duplicates the last element of dataArray if dataArray contains CNSData created for a struct with several fields.
|464278
|—
|Running an executable linked with a static LIB created using the Generate DLL Import Source option fails with a crash.
|468617
|—
|The ClipboardPutTableVals function fails to copy picture cells, even when the cell range consists of only a single cell of type VAL_CELL_PICTURE.
|473170
|—
|The ANSI C Library type definition jmp_buf is of incorrect size for applications built in a 64-bit configuration.
|475252
|—
|calloc returns a pointer to invalid memory instead of returning null for very large memory requests.
|Stand-Alone Applications and Distributions
|186565
|—
|LabWindows/CVI distributions cannot install fonts on Windows Vista or Windows 7.
|309112
|—
|LabWindows/CVI 8.0 distributions cannot include the ActiveX container merge module if LabWindows/CVI 2009 or later is installed on the same system.
|354481
|—
|User specified icons are not displayed in Windows Explorer for larger sizes in Windows Vista/7.
|440951
|—
|When building a 64-bit installer, there is no installation directory option for LabVIEW (64-bit).
|445803
|—
|Autoselection does not work when including NI-HSDIO in an installer
|446069
|—
|LabWindows/CVI does not automatically include the Execution Profiler when Profiling is enabled in the Build Options dialog box for the project.
|446779
|—
|LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select TDMS Support for projects that call TDM Streaming Library functions when you build a distribution.
|446788
|—
|LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select .NET Support for projects that call .NET Library functions when you build a distribution.
|463328
|—
|LabWindows/CVI does not install the 64-bit .NET merge modules.
|476881
|—
|Symbols are not exported from executables built using LabWindows/CVI.
|User Interface
|126708
|—
|PlotArc lacks accuracy for drawing a small angle with a large radius.
|140926
|—
|Changing the axis range on a LabWindows/CVI graph plot with few points causes skewed plot lines.
|193088
|—
|If a LabWindows/CVI popup panel is not active, subsequent popup panels may appear behind the original popup panel.
|193403
|—
|The panel attribute ATTR_MOVABLE does not work with Aero enabled on Windows 7/Vista.
|194450
|—
|LabWindows/CVI windows do not support Aero Shake.
|209745
|—
|Very large maximum stack sizes cause the "My Documents" button of LabWindows/CVI file select popup panels to fail.
|303637
|—
|Scrolling strip charts can have inaccurate values for min and max due to rounding errors.
|293672
|—
|Some user interface controls do not draw Windows styles on mouse-over.
|292070
|—
|Passing TRUE to the RestrictDirectory parameter of FileSelectPopup does not completely restrict the directory to the initial directory.
|37666 3TJ0IB7K
|—
|Panels displayed with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM set to VAL_MAXIMIZE will not restore after showing the desktop.
|314106
|—
|The x-axis of the digital graph displays improper divisions.
|316397
|—
|Saving a file with the FileSelectPopup function displays a "file already exists" error when another file with the same basename and no extension exists in the selected directory.
|329405
|—
|Numeric control radix does not resize with control text size.
|335982
|—
|MultiFileSelectPopupEx cannot select multiple files if the first file in the list does not exist and the second file does.
|351981
|—
|Dimming ActiveX control does not terminate mouse tracking.
|337950
|—
|Graph zoom selection box leaves artifacts if a control is moved over the drawing region in between frames.
|347056
|—
|Dragging the ring tank control value to change its fluid height at run-time may cause black lines to appear where the previous fluid height was.
|349832
|—
|The mouse wheel scrolls the wrong control while ring control menu is displayed.
|350412
|—
|In some cases, the EVENT_LOST_FOCUS and EVENT_COMMIT events are not displayed in Operate mode when changing focus away from controls.
|350752
|—
|A tree item tooltip continues to display when the cursor is over a tree item and another active window is in front of part of the tree item.
|350944
|—
|The numeric control cannot have a transparent background.
|413695
|—
|Radial controls do not resize all elements proportionally.
|441120
|—
|The LabWindows/CVI application log shows a fatal Bad image in IValidateImage error when running some UIR files migrated from previous versions of LabWindows/CVI.
|369944
|—
|The canvas control creates some undesired artifacts when rotated or moved around.
|382278
|—
|The save button cannot be used in the Attribute Browser toolbar.
|404129
|—
|After rotating the markers of a gauge control, the needle becomes misaligned with the center of the gauge.
|421591
|—
|Active tooltips do not update when the tooltip text changes programmatically.
|421593
|—
|Tooltips are not sized correctly when the tooltip text contains horizontal tab characters.
|423072
|—
|The two panel attributes, ATTR_HEIGHT and ATTR_WIDTH, cannot be sized beyond a certain value, which depends on monitor resolution.
|426915
|—
|Oval and arc plots appear partially transparent, depending on their fill color.
|427065
|—
|The maximum window size is limited by screen resolution.
|431566
|—
|In the User Interface Editor, if you rotate a text message that has the Size to text option disabled, the resulting text message is drawn incorrectly, selected incorrectly, and inoperable.
|432165
|—
|Under specific graph setting conditions, the fat line plot style renders incorrectly.
|437605
|—
|Graphs containing multiple plots with different plot styles show incorrect plot styles in the graph legend.
|439046
|—
|Toolbar click events do not cause numeric controls to leave edit mode.
|441033
|—
|A graph with log scale shows only two decades for a range of [1E-200, 1].
|460638
|—
|The picture command button can incorrectly show the resizing frame when the Size control to image Fit mode is selected.
|391647
|—
|Changing focus from the graph control while you operate a cursor inside the control leaves the cursor at an intermediate position.
|402602
|—
|The graph control plot can change size when the graph control changes size, even when the Fixed Plot Area attribute (ATTR_FIXED_PLOT_AREA) is enabled.
|415654
|—
|When scrolling a tree control and the currently selected item line moves to the top or bottom of the control, it seems as though multiple items are selected.
|424549
|—
|The default values for the ATTR_HIDE_HILITE and ATTR_HILITE_ONLY_WHEN_PANEL_ACTIVE attributes do not persist for table controls when set in the UIR file.
|461922
|—
|Enabling Show Grid and Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis causes incorrect x-axis tick marks to appear.
|470189
|—
|Resizing a knob control by operating a splitter control causes the digital display of the knob control to be positioned at the wrong coordinates.
|484206
|—
|The image quality of some images loaded in a picture command button degrades after saving and loading the user interface file multiple times.
|485043
|—
|While DisplayPanel executes on a specific panel in the main thread, if one or multiple secondary controls perform operations on the controls from that panel (e.g., SetCtrlVal), those controls may disappear.
|ID
|Known Issue
|.NET and ActiveX
|44669
4HK7LF7K
Return
|The WordRpt_SetHeader function might not always work as expected.
Embedding pictures in a header does not work.
Workaround: N/A
|284293
Return
|Using a WebBrowser ActiveX control from a thread created in a LabWindows/CVI thread pool leaks memory.
Threads from a LabWindows/CVI thread pool, run using CmtScheduleThreadPoolFunction, will leak memory if they host a panel that displays a WebBrowser ActiveX control.
Workaround: N/A
|348295
Return
|A panel containing an ActiveX control disappears when the mouse hovers over the control if the titlebar is not visible.
Workaround: If the control has a windowless mode, use the windowless mode.
|444201
Return
|The ActiveX GetActiveWindowName function does not work for the Variables and Call Stack, Watch, and Debug Output windows.
Workaround: N/A
|445172
Return
|The ActiveX function ExitCVI does not always close the LabWindows/CVI process, even if it returns successfully.
Workaround: N/A
|148778
Return
|The ActiveX Controller Wizard does not support LONGLONG and ULONGLONG data types.
Workaround: Add the methods containing int64 parameters manually to the generated files.
|363992
Return
|The first letter of exported functions in type libraries has inconsistent case behavior.
Workaround: N/A
|426545
Return
|Creating an ActiveX Controller for a large type library, such as the Microsoft HTML Object Library, results in the message Maximum number of function tree nodes exceeded.
LabWindows/CVI is unresponsive while the ActiveX Controller Wizard generates the code, and the message appears after some time.
Workaround: Two ways to reduce the number of function panels:
|Analysis
|306163
Return
|The PeakDetector function does not recognize peaks of a sine wave when the sampling rate is very high.
If the peak is relatively flat because of the high number of points acquired at the high sampling rate, the PeakDetector function may not find the peaks.
Workaround: N/A
|440964
Return
|SingleToneInfo does not return a reasonable result when frequency is set to 0.
Workaround: N/A
|Compiler
|237998
Return
|Cannot link some uuid.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.
Workaround: N/A
|291945
Return
|Compiling a very large array in debug mode can be very slow.
For instance, compilation of the following code in debug mode would be very slow:
char *bigarray[30][25][1000][100];
int main (int argc, char *argv[]) { return 0; }
Workaround: Change the Debugging level option (Options»Build Options) to No run-time checking.
|335405
Return
|Cannot link some odbccp32.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.
The issue exists with the odbccp32.lib that is included in the Windows 7 SDK.
Workaround: Use odbccp32.lib from the Windows Vista SDK instead.
|445317
Return
|MIDL errors occur when trying to compile a DLL with a type library.
If your DLL exports functions that have structure parameters that contain typedef members, LabWindows/CVI will not generate correct ODL code for those members during compilation.
Workaround: Complete the following steps to add custom data types and resolve this error:
|457821
Return
|Including datasize.h and windows.h causes a typedef redefinition with different types error for the INT8 type definition.
Workaround: Modify datasize.h by commenting out the following line:
typedef char INT8;, which is line 104 by default.
|405918
Return
|The build does not use unsaved header file changes when source files #include anything other than the base header file name (e.g., absolute path or relative path).
Workaround: N/A
|412591
Return
|Building a project that has a long file path causes LabWindows/CVI to crash.
Previous versions of LabWindows/CVI display a Filename is too long message instead of crashing.
Workaround: N/A
|417898
Return
|A build warning appears when using K&R-style function definitions.
The following warning appears in the Build Output window even if the Warning level is set to None, and it cannot be disabled:
warning: promoted type 'int' of K&R function parameter is not compatible with the parameter type 'short' declared in a previous prototype.
Workaround: N/A
|422103
Return
|Some large source files take much longer to compile in LabWindows/CVI 2013.
The following is true of the new LabWindows/CVI 2013 compiler:
Workaround: N/A
|424254
Return
|Calling the assert macro generates a warning that code will never be executed when the LabWindows/CVI compiler can determine the outcome of the expression.
If the compiler can determine a condition will always have the same outcome, it will return this warning.
Workaround: N/A
|428268
Return
|Name clashes with SDK structure types cause the MIDL compiler to fail when generating type libraries.
For example, if the project uses the Microsoft SDK structure type, Rect, the compile fails with the following error:
.\typelib.odl(11) : error MIDL2003 : redefinition : tagRect.
Workaround: Use your own type definition in the code and function panel.
|430146
Return
|Changing a project with signing enabled to a static library target type causes build errors.
If an executable or dynamic link library project that is configured with signing information (Build»Target Settings»Signing Info»Sign application) is turned into a static library project, building results in signing errors:
Build Status (User Interface Application.prj - Debug)
Signing errors
An error occurred in the code signing library.
Error: Could not sign the file. You may not have permission to sign the file with the selected certificate, the file is write-protected, or an unknown error occurred.
Build failed.
Workaround:
|430785
Return
|Compiling causes an error: definition of the macro '_TARGET_FILE_VERSION_' conflicts with the definition used to build the precompiled header message.
This error can occur when using the auto-increment version feature in projects that include precompiled headers. A similar error occurs for _TARGET_PRODUCT_VERSION_.
Workaround: Do a rebuild instead of a build, after modifying a file that does not trigger the compilation of the precompiled header.
|439723
Return
|Building the LabWindows/CVI NI-FGEN example, FrequencySweep5454.prj from the command line fails.
The command line build fails with the following error:
Unable to open file "c:\...\Shared\CVI\toolslib\custctrl\niModInstCustCtrl.fp" (File not found).
Workaround: Save the project file once in the development environment to fix the paths. Subsequent command line compiles work without error.
|443363
Return
|The LabWindows/CVI compiler crashes when compiling certain applications that use the OpenMP Library if compiling in a 64-bit configuration.
If you create a program that uses the OpenMP Library to parallelize a for loop, and the for loop index variable and condition expression's right-hand-side variable are of incompatible size (e.g., int and long long), the LabWindows/CVI compiler crashes when building for a 64-bit configuration.
Note: The OpenMP Library does not allow unsigned loop index variables.
Workaround: Typecast the right hand side of the loop condition to the same type as the loop index variable.
|448962
Return
|When a project contains a header file that shares its name with an SDK header, LabWindows/CVI uses the SDK header.
Workaround:
|446782
Return
|The compiler uses an Interface to Win32 API header file instead of the project header file having the same name if the source file is located in a project subfolder.
Workaround:
|450292
Return
|The compiler crashes when using #pragma pack (push,8) with run-time checking enabled.
Workaround: N/A
|455276
Return
|The compiler crashes when building a source file in debug configuration if run-time checking is enabled.
This issue is caused by padding bytes added by the compiler that are used to align struct fields.
Workaround: Add #pragma pack(1) before structure declarations to change the default alignment to one byte.
Note: When using this workaround, be careful when calling other libraries or the Windows Interface to Win32 API because the size and layout of your structure may now be different from what the libraries or Windows Interface to Win32 API expect. If you cannot change the default alignment to one byte, another workaround is to disable run-time checking.
|460861
Return
|The preprocessor does not concatenate macro arguments with prepended .s. LabWindows/CVI displays the message 10, 5 error: pasting formed 'argument.', an invalid preprocessing token.
The following is an example that might cause this error:
#define my_macro(a,b) a##b
struct
{
int two;
} one;
int main (int argc, char *argv[])
{
my_macro(one, .two) = 10; /*parameter ".two" has a prepended '.'*/
return 0;
}
Workaround: Change the macro to include the ., as shown in the following example:
#define my_macro(a,b) a.b
and call it as shown:
my_macro(one, two)
|463695
Return
|Structures that contain bit fields have different sizes in LabWindows/CVI 2012 and 2013 when using non-default packing alignment.
Workaround: Use default packing alignment.
|465931
Return
|Using the conditional ternary operator with #define macros that have equivalent float values in a 32-bit debug configuration causes incorrect logic evaluation.
For example:
#define FVAL1 10000.
#define FVAL2 10000.
int main ( int argc, char *argv[] )
{
int condition = 0;
float fval = 1.;
fval = condition ? FVAL1 : FVAL2; //This fails to assign 10000 to fval.
//fval = FVAL2; //This succeeds.
printf ( "Float value = %f - %s\n", fval, fval == FVAL2 ? "OK" : "Wrong");
return 0;
}
Workaround:
|ID
|Known Issue
|466280
Return
|If LabWindows/CVI does not have an activated license, running compile.exe fails silently without reporting a licensing error.
However, sending the command echo %errorlevel% returns -1, indicating there was an error.
Workaround: N/A
|467835
Return
|Generating HTML help from source causes an A custom control callback raised an exception message to be displayed.
This error can be caused by code such as the following:
static int function(double (*COV)[4]) { return 0; }
Workaround:
|469839
Return
|A fatal general protection fault occurs when returning from functions defined using K&R style that use the stdcall calling convention.
The general protection fault occurs only when the function definition and declaration are in the same file.
Workaround:
|471115
Return
|Declaring many uninitialized variables on separate lines within a switch statement causes compiler to crash.
Workaround:
|471567
Return
|Generating HTML help from source with array pointer type parameters results in an 'unknown' type generated in the help.
The following function declaration causes this type of error:
static int func(double (*dataArray)[4]);
Workaround:
|473148
Return
|If the source project for a function panel (FP) is the active project, and you try to batch build a project that uses that FP, the build fails with undefined symbol errors.
Workaround:
|Debugging
|210086
Return
|The LabWindows/CVI environment may hang while debugging with the Variables or Watch windows open.
Workaround: N/A
|358560
Return
|Function name is not reported in Break On Library Errors message.
Workaround: N/A
|335983
Return
|Tooltip for symbol values during debugging may appear on top of the editor's scrollbar.
Workaround: N/A
|346034
Return
|#define macros cannot be monitored in the Watch window.
If you define a watch expression for a macro, the Watch window will show ERROR: Unknown identifier and type at run time.
Workaround: N/A
|370682
Return
|When the cvidebug.exe process dies or is intentionally stopped, LabWindows/CVI cannot debug again until it has been restarted.
Each time you debug you receive a dialog box stating An unspecified error has occurred, probably due to corrupted data.
Workaround: Restart LabWindows/CVI.
|409933
Return
|Removing a breakpoint while debugging that LabWindows/CVI moved automatically results in a nonremoveable breakpoint icon.
Workaround: Do not set breakpoints on empty or excluded lines of code. Alternately, close the source file and reopen it to clear the breakpoint icon.
|416181
Return
|The Call Stack pane of the Resource Tracking window displays <unknown file> if resource allocation is the first call after a #line directive.
Workaround: N/A
|423474
Return
|The LabWindows/CVI compiler does not allow breakpoints on lines with empty statements.
Workaround: Set a breakpoint on a line containing a delay instead of an empty statement.
|423739
Return
|The DefineThreadSafeVar macro produces a warning indicating it will never be executed.
Workaround: This is an incorrect warning that can be ignored.
|428977
Return
|The View Variable Value menu item does not work for a variable imported from a DLL and used in a specific project.
Workaround: Use the Variables and Call Stack window, the Watch Window, or the variable data tooltip to view the variable value.
|430277
Return
|Double-clicking an error message in the Build Output window pertaining to a currently open file containing an excluded line of code opens a copy of the file in a new tab.
Workaround: Notice the second header file LabWindows/CVI opens is actually in the UnsavedChanges file, and fix the error in the real file.
|430712
Return
|warning: second parameter of 'va_start' not last named argument appears when Warning level is set to None.
The following code snippet reproduces this warning when Options»Build Options»Warning level is set to None:
#include <stdarg.h>
void foo(int x, int y, ...)
{
va_list p_arg;
va_start(p_arg, x);
}
Workaround: N/A
|430723
Return
|Two attributes in the CNSGetEndpointAttribute function panel display their data type as double instead of unsigned long long.
The attributes Total Number of Read Items and Total Number of Written Items have data types of unsigned long long in the .sub file, but LabWindows/CVI displays them as double.
Workaround: N/A
|431112
Return
|Opening the Graphical Array View from the context menu causes LabWindows/CVI to hang.
Workaround: N/A
|431125
Return
|Changing the Specific Type of Elements on an expanded array in the Variables and Call Stack or Watch window multiple consecutive times causes an Index is passed out of range message to appear.
Workaround: N/A
|431260
Return
|Second-level include files will not find unsaved include files that are located in the parent directory.
Workaround: Save the unsaved include files.
|433158
Return
|LabWindows/CVI stops tracking resources after user code raises an exception.
Workaround: N/A
|438870
Return
|Using the debugger to change the value of one variable in an anonymous nested structure changes it for all the variables in the structure with that name.
Workaround: Name the nested structures.
|438896
Return
|LabWindows/CVI does not display a warning message when both a main and a WinMain entry point are defined in a source file.
When main and WinMain are both defined in a source file, only the WinMain entry point will execute at run time. LabWindows/CVI does not warn that main may not execute.
Workaround: N/A
|441173
Return
|A The index passed is out of range message is displayed when pressing the right arrow key in the Array Display window.
Workaround: N/A
|441181
Return
|Using certain Interface to Win32 API functions causes incorrect referenced before being initialized run-time errors.
If a variable is initialized by an Interface to Win32 API function, it is incorrectly reported at run-time as being referenced before being initialized.
Workaround: Call SetBreakOnProtectionErrors(0); before the function call that generates the false positive uninitialized Non-Fatal Run-Time Error and then SetBreakOnProtectionErrors(1); directly after the function.
|442184
Return
|Interface to Win32 API functions cannot be run in the Interactive Execution window.
Linker errors occur when Interface to Win32 API functions are used.
Workaround: Complete the following steps to work around this issue:
|443088
Return
|The Interactive Execution window does not check for illegal values before running a function panel.
Providing illegal values while running a function panel results in run-time errors that cause the function panel to suspend.
Workaround:
|443818
Return
|Selecting Break On Change on a multidimensional array causes the debugger to crash.
Workaround: N/A
|443821
Return
|When running code in the Interactive Execution window and Break On Change is selected for a watch expression defined for an array element, the value of the watch expression changing causes an error.
The error message is displayed as follows:
Unable to open file "*Interactive Execution*"
(Badly formed pathname)
Workaround: N/A
|443822
Return
|Changing the format of an array element after the Interactive Execution window has executed results in an error message.
The error message returned is ERROR: Value not available.
Workaround: N/A
|444015
Return
|Selecting Simulate RT Shutting Down does not continue the execution of a real-time application after the application execution is suspended while debugging.
Workaround: After selecting Simulate RT Shutting Down and noting that execution does not resume, select Run»Continue to resume execution manually.
|444145
Return
|When a 1 element array (e.g., double array[1];) is displayed in the Graphical Array View, checking Interleaved Arrays displays the message, A custom control callback raised an exception.
Workaround: N/A
|444273
Return
|Closing the console window of a suspended user application and subsequently running a function panel in the context of the suspended application causes the debugger to crash.
Workaround: Do not close the printf console window while execution is suspended.
|444861
Return
|In the Variables and Call Stack window, changing the Specific Type of Elements of a double array to Date Time (UI Library) causes the debugger to crash.
Workaround: N/A
|446959
Return
|GetCVIState and GetCVIStateEx return 2 (suspended) for both the project and the Interactive Execution window, after running the Interactive Execution window while the project is suspended.
Workaround: N/A
|449628
Return
|A breakpoint, removed during debugging, continues to break execution in a DLL project.
Workaround: N/A
|456208
Return
|The Source Code Browser window displays the same reference to a macro multiple times.
Workaround: N/A
|460794
Return
|The Available Types dialog box in the Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not display the full list of types.
The list contains only types that are referenced in the application.
Workaround: If the type you want is not in the list, you can create a Watch Expression that casts the value to the type you want. For example, if you want to interpret variable foo as an unsigned char, and unsigned char is not in the list, you can create a Watch Expression for (unsigned char)foo.
|460799
Return
|The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows display the type incorrectly after using the Interpret As option multiple times.
If you interpret an int as a char and then interpret it as an unsigned int, the window will show the type as unsigned int (char (int)). The window should show the type as unsigned int (int).
Workaround: N/A
|461278
Return
|Using a char array within a structure as the source_s parameter in the Fmt function causes a non-fatal run-time error.
The error message is as follows:
Attempt to read beyond end of string.
Workaround: Copy the character array from the structure into a dummy variable before passing it to the Fmt function.
|461757
Return
|The Break On Change state of a watch expression is lost when stopping and restarting execution or unloading and reloading a workspace.
Workaround: N/A
|464146
Return
|Setting a breakpoint from Breakpoints dialog box on an invalid line while debugging an application causes uncommitted changes in the dialog box to irreversibly take effect.
Workaround: N/A
|464507
Return
|Running the Interactive Execution window a second time after finishing a run of the interactive statements with the Finish Function option causes the Interactive Execution window to crash.
Workaround: N/A
|464904
Return
|The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not mark the item for a pointer to a variable as red if the variable value changes.
Workaround: N/A
|463914
Return
|Contents of a float array display incorrectly in the Array Display window if the data slice begins at a value other than 0.
When using the Array Display window to view a float array during debugging, changing the data slice to begin at a value other than 0 causes incorrect values to display for all array elements.
Workaround: Configure the data slice to begin at the index 0. This change causes the values of the float array to display correctly.
|409552
Return
|After modifying a dynamically allocated string in the Array Display or the Variables and Call Stack or Watch windows, the Variables and Call Stack window does not show the string as modified.
Workaround: Use static arrays.
|430376
Return
|The Variables and Call Stack, Watch, and Array Display windows do not show the contents of char arrays with more than 252 unprintable characters.
Workaround: N/A
|434406
Return
|LabWindows/CVI no longer displays a warning while debugging a real-time application if threads are still running on the target when RTmain exits.
Workaround: N/A
|437356
Return
|Stepping over a function call located at the last line in the enclosing lexical scope causes a Step Into instead of a Step Over.
Workaround: Make sure the last statement is not on the same line as the closing curly brace.
|438839
Return
|LabWindows/CVI displays incorrect or no values for CmtThreadLockHandle and CmtTSQHandle variables when the variables are declared as int.
Workaround: Declare the variables as either CmtThreadLockHandle or CmtTSQHandle instead of int.
|ID
|Known Issue
|439440
Return
|Include directives in C-style comments are not excluded in the Interactive Execution window.
Workaround:
|439991
Return
|Calling CDotNetGetErrorDescription with Break on>>First Chance Exceptions enabled causes a non-fatal run-time error: The program has caused a first chance "Unknown" fault.
Workaround: It is safe to ignore this exception. Disable Break on>>First Chance Exceptions if you do not want these errors to appear.
|443138
Return
|The Interactive Execution window does not allow immediate termination when execution is suspended due to a break on change on variable value.
Workaround: Step Over to the next step point or Continue to the next breakpoint.
|445580
Return
|Adding a Break On Change watch expression when debugging causes a low priority thread to run even when a higher priority thread should be using all of the CPU resources.
Workaround: N/A
|447051
Return
|If the LabWindows/CVI debugger crashes (cvidebug.exe), all of the entries from the Watch window are cleared. Once you begin a new debugging session, the entries are restored to the Watch window.
This scenario may cause LabWindows/CVI to become unstable.
Workaround: Restart LabWindows/CVI.
|457386
Return
|Including windows.h in the Interactive Execution window causes errors if WIN32_LEAN_AND_MEAN is not defined in the Build Options dialog box.
Workaround: N/A
|460394
Return
|The Resource Tracking window shows freed resources as allocated if resource tracking is disabled after allocation.
Workaround: N/A
|463635
Return
|Opening the Graphical Array View for large, dynamically allocated arrays from the Array Display window causes an Index passed is out of range error.
Workaround: N/A
|464277
Return
|Pressing the stop button in a fatal run-time error dialog box received while running a function panel (FP) causes unexpected behavior when running code in the Interactive Execution window.
Workaround: Clear any declarations in the Interactive Execution window, re-declare the FP variables, and run the FP again with valid values.
|464308
Return
|After hitting a Break On Change event in the Interactive Execution window inside a lexical block of code, stepping to the end of the program causes a badly formed pathname error to be displayed.
Workaround: N/A
|464389
Return
|The debugger cannot subsequently step into static library functions defined in separate source files if the function addresses were obtained by successive calls to GetExternalModuleAddr.
If you reference functions defined in separate source files in a static library using LoadExternalModule and GetExternalModuleAddr and try to step into the functions, you can only step into the source file associated with the first function for which GetExternalModuleAddr returned an address. When trying to step into source files belonging to functions whose addresses were returned after the first, the step-into action does not open the source for the function but instead steps in-place several times until the function has returned.
Workaround: Place all functions you want to debug in the same source file before creating your static library.
|464563
Return
|LabWindows/CVI does not allow you to attach to a 64-bit process running on a remote system.
When you attempt to attach to a 64-bit process running remotely, you receive an error stating The current project configuration is not compatible with the debugger.... The Build»Configuration menu selection also becomes out of sync with the configuration displayed in the status bar at the bottom of the editor.
Workaround: You can set the executable and command line correctly for the remote target system using Run»Specify Executable and Command Line and then you can select Run»Debug MyApplication.exe to launch the 64-bit process on the remote machine and debug it.
|466209
Return
|The DebugPrintf function truncates large strings when printing to the Debug Output window.
Workaround: Split long strings into multiple print statements.
|466763
Return
|LabWindows/CVI does not show enough digits of precision in tooltips or the Variables and Call Stack window.
The display has a 15-digit limit.
Workaround: N/A
|466921
Return
|Running a function using its function panel results in an Interactive Execution Unresolved symbol error even if the Include loaded instrument drivers in Interactive window Environment dialog box option is enabled.
Workaround: Save your project after loading the instrument driver.
|467779
Return
|The Interactive Execution window runs slowly when executing code that uses symbols from libraries containing a large number of symbols.
Workaround: N/A
|469910
Return
|LabWindows/CVI hangs when stepping through code for a console application and choosing Set Next Statement on the previous line after closing the console window while suspended.
Workaround: N/A
|470486
Return
|The Interactive Execution window incorrectly excludes the line and offsets the execution highlighting when adding a variable declaration on an instruction line.
Workaround: Do not declare variables on instruction lines in the Interactive Execution window.
|470948
Return
|The Interactive Execution window does not allow stepping into the main function of a project.
Workaround: The Interactive Execution window allows stepping into the main function when execution is suspended in the project during a debugging session.
|472298
Return
|If code in the Interactive Execution window contains a declaration without a terminating semicolon, executing the code does not work, and no error is displayed. After correcting the code and running again, the initial error is displayed in the Build Output window.
Workaround: N/A
|472987
Return
|The Parameter type incompatible with format specifier non-fatal run-time error does not display source location when 64-bit variables are used in code that causes the run-time error in the Debug64 configuration.
Workaround: N/A
|474669
Return
|Using a struct containing an array in which all elements are initialized causes an incorrect unintialized variable non-fatal run-time error.
nbsp;
Workaround: N/A
|479126
Return
|LabWindows/CVI enters a bad state if you execute function panels while suspended on a breakpoint while debugging.
Erroneous There are no items in the list control messages display when you resume execution.
Workaround: N/A
|479129
Return
|Toolbar debug buttons are dimmed, after running function panels while suspended at a breakpoint in RunUserInterface.
Workaround: Use submenus of the Run menu or the shortcut keys.
|Development Environment
|189843
Return
|The Perforce 2009.1 client may cause LabWindows/CVI 2009 to crash.
LabWindows/CVI may crash when the Perforce SCC DLL is unloaded.
Workaround: Upgrade to the Perforce 2009.2 client.
|193733
Return
|Launching the DataSocket Binding dialog box may cause LabWindows/CVI to hang on Windows 7.
Workaround: Switch away from LabWindows/CVI to another application, and then switch back to LabWindows/CVI.
|216549
Return
|LabWindows/CVI installs KeyHelp.ocx, which contains a security vulnerability.
For more information, refer to this link.
Workaround: This component is used for help tooltips in the LabWindows/CVI User Interface Editor. It can be safely prevented from being used in IE by using the Microsoft kill bit mechanism. The CLSID for this control is {16DDBCA2-9F0B-4927-9315-62D8893FC7E8}.
|227324
Return
|LabWindows/CVI cannot copy files to the VXIPnP directories on Windows Vista and later.
These directories are locked by default, which is not the correct behavior.
Workaround: Install VISA, which will unlock these directories.
|289314
Return
|User-defined types always receive an asterisk when used as output types in function panels.
For instance, if you define a custom type as
typedef char[256] String255;
you would not want it to have an asterisk appended to it when used as an output type.
Workaround: N/A
|308191
Return
|A multi-project workspace with projects targeting both 32-bit and 64-bit can incorrectly display import libraries.
For example, consider the case where you have a workspace with two projects. If both projects have import libraries associated with them, and one project is 32-bit and one project is 64-bit, the bitness marking of the import libraries may be confusing. If the 64-bit project is the active project, the import libraries of the 32-bit project will show as dimmed and 64-bit. Then, if you make the 32-bit project the active project, the bitness of its import libraries will show correctly, but the import libraries of the 64-bit project will now display as 32-bit and dimmed.
Workaround: N/A
|329035
Return
|LabWindows/CVI Conversion Wizard does not transfer 'Compile with precompiled include file' setting to 'Precompiled Headers' setting in Microsoft Visual Studio.
Workaround: N/A
|332047
Return
|LabWindows/CVI stops responding while searching for an inaccessible network location.
When LabWindows/CVI is searching for a file at a network location that is not available, the environment stops responding.
Workaround: The search times out after about 2 minutes and the environment will resume. Avoid attempts to access network locations that may not be available.
|322905
Return
|Files in a project may not display source control icons when a LabWindows/CVI project is associated with the Perforce client.
If the Perforce Workspace root path has different casing than the actual path, then the icons do not display.
Workaround: N/A
|333837
Return
|LabWindows/CVI projects are not handled properly when adding them from new workspaces in instances of LabWindows/CVI created from just-in-time debugging.
Adding or removing a project from the Project Tree in an instance of LabWindows/CVI created by the just-in-time debugger can cause unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Do not add projects to the Project from instances of LabWindows/CVI created by the just-in-time debugger.
|334920
Return
|Corners of Source Editor windows are painted black in non-tabbed Workspace when opened.
When opening a workspace that has the Show Tabbed Workspace option disabled and at least one source code window open, the top corners of the Source Editor windows are painted black.
Workaround: N/A
|357212
Return
|The save icon does not dim after saving a file.
After a file is saved, the save icon is not dimmed. Once you click anywhere in the LabWindows/CVI editor after saving, the icon will then dim.
Workaround: N/A
|361958
Return
|The Project Tree does not auto-hide when a UIR file is opened.
Other file types do auto-hide the Project Tree. This behavior occurs only if you enable the Auto hide Project Tree and Library Tree option in the Environment dialog box.
Workaround: N/A
|363196
Return
|Attribute passed is not valid error when declaring a variable in a function panel.
The error is incorrectly displayed and can be ignored.
Workaround: N/A
|347511
Return
|Microsoft Visual Studio does not rebuild a LabWindows/CVI project if a UIR file changes but its header file does not.
Workaround: N/A
|347986
Return
|The Load UI resource file dialog box in the User Interface Localizer utility unloads the currently loaded localization.
If changes have been made in the loaded file, a dialog box prompts you to save.
Workaround: N/A
|356708
Return
|The Source window cursor can persist after selecting text and editing a variable tooltip.
This behavior can cause two cursors to exist at the same time.
Workaround: Scroll the Source Editor window up/down to make the old cursor go away.N/A
|337770
Return
|Setting LabWindows/CVI to "Run as administrator" will open a new instance of LabWindows/CVI each time you open a file associated with LabWindows/CVI.
Workaround: If you want to use LabWindows/CVI as administrator you can check the "Run as administrator" option from the Advanced button of the Shortcut tab instead of the Compatibility tab. You can access these options by right-clicking the LabWindows/CVI icon on your desktop and selecting Properties.
|333302
Return
|Auto Backup will provide an error if the file is marked as read-only.
This behavior is common if the file is stored in source control. Auto Backup may also take effect even if the file was not modified.
Workaround: Disable Auto Backup in Environment Options.
|335488
Return
|Excluded import libraries that represent both 32-bit and 64-bit .lib files are no longer dimmed after switching configurations.
The .lib file is excluded but is not dimmed.
Workaround: N/A
|366229
Return
|The CVIXMLGetNumChildElements function does not count child elements included in an XML entity.
Workaround: N/A
|440070
Return
|The Find Next feature of the Find dialog box does not move to new results on subsequent uses.
If you do not move the text caret from the first result you find and subsequently click Find Next from the Find dialog, you stay at the same result.
Workaround:
|390670
Return
|When you add a line continuation character \ to the end of a comment line initiated by the \\ symbol, the syntax highlighting feature does not continue to the next line, indicating the next line continues the comment.
This behavior can be demonstrated with the following code snippet:
\\This is a comment. \
This is also a comment.
Workaround: Do not use a line continuation \ to break a comment between lines.
|439323
Return
|LabWindows/CVI ignores changes made in the Environment Color Preferences dialog box in one of three panels in the Variables and Call Stack window
Workaround: N/A
|443791
Return
|LabWindows/CVI is not visible when terminating a debugging session if Hide windows when application is running is enabled after starting to debug the application
If Hide windows when application is running is enabled (Options»Environment) during a debug session, LabWindows/CVI will incorrectly minimize upon termination of the debug session.
Workaround: To make LabWindows/CVI reappear, <Shift>-right-click the LabWindows/CVI taskbar icon and select Show windows.
|451038
Return
|Converting previous distributions using Build»Distributions»Manage Distributions causes an unrecoverable internal error.
Converting distributions created in previous versions of LabWindows/CVI causes an unrecoverable internal error.
Workaround: Create a new distribution with an updated version of LabWindows/CVI.
|451665
Return
|The UI to Code Converter generates code containing an undefined function, InsertCtrlInCtrlArray.
InsertCtrlInCtrlArray was renamed to InsertCtrlArrayItem in LabWindows/CVI 2010.
Workaround: Replace all occurrences of InsertCtrlInCtrlArray with InsertCtrlArrayItem.
|369029
Return
|The compile process does not wait for user response about missing include statements for header files.
In versions of LabWindows/CVI previous to 2013, compiling a project with missing header files caused a dialog box to appear, prompting you to include the missing headers. The compile process did not continue until the dialog box was dismissed. Now, the compile continues despite the dialog box, and the project has to be rebuilt after adding the missing headers.
Workaround: N/A
|370761
Return
|A remote target is incorrectly selected when switching the Run-time support setting between Real-time only and Full run-time engine.
If you have configured a remote execution target for a project configured for real-time only run-time support, the Run»Select Execution Target for Debugging option will still show your real-time target.
Workaround: Reconfigure your execution target.
|375449
Return
|Upgrading LabWindows/CVI breaks paths to Clang in .ecc configuration files.
Workaround: Edit the .ecc file to point to the version of LabWindows/CVI you are trying to use.
|375463
Return
|File icons may obscure full pathnames in the Project Tree.
Workaround: N/A
|382844
Return
|Customizing the Library Tree using the context menu options causes a The index passed is out of range error if a loaded instrument is empty.
Workaround: Add functions to the empty instrument.
|ID
|Known Issue
|383011
Return
|Unable to close the Open GL plot Properties dialog box after right-clicking the Open GL plot twice while the dialog box is open.
Workaround: N/A
|389942
Return
|Show Prototype does not always correctly display parameters declared as arrays, arrays of pointers, or arrays of function pointers.
For example, void func(int **x[10][10]) might display as void func(x) or void func(int ** *x[10]), depending on the version of LabWindows/CVI.
Workaround: N/A
|391648
Return
|Show Completions (<Ctrl-Space>) does not list members in anonymous structures or unions.
Workaround: Do not use anonymous, nested structs. Declare nested components using named fields.
|392899
Return
|Editing a selected execution target will change the selection to the local desktop computer.
If you have a remote target selected and you edit its IP address or port, it will lose its selection and the local desktop will be selected instead. Changing the order of the execution targets will not change the selection.
Workaround: Re-select the execution target on which you would like to run your application.
|403299
Return
|The Functions in File ring is not wide enough to display some function names.
Workaround: Open the drop-down view to see the function names in full length.
|409807
Return
|Show Completions does not show defines inside preprocessor statements.
An example of this is as follows:
#define myDef 1
#ifdef my //Use Show Completions here. myDef will not be in the list
Workaround: N/A
|411386
Return
|The function panel size changes how function calls are inserted into code.
For example, if the function panel is not maximized, the function call is added over multiple lines. However, if you maximize the function panel, the function call is inserted on one line.
Workaround: N/A
|412464
Return
|Opening, editing, and saving a source file with a very long file path causes LabWindows/CVI to crash.
Previous versions of LabWindows/CVI display a Badly formed pathname message instead of crashing.
Workaround: N/A
|415644
Return
|The label of multiple tree items in the User Interface Editor cannot be edited simultaneously.
Workaround: Edit items one by one or set their values programmatically.
|420200
Return
|Local function variables are not displayed in the Show Completions results when completing parameters for a macro call inside a function.
#define macro1(a, b) ((a)+(b))
void main(void) {
int n1, n2;
macro1(n //Use Show Completions here. n1, n2 are not displayed in the Show Completions list.
Workaround: Manually type the parameters.
|422708
Return
|The debugging buttons are dimmed while debugging a function panel for DLL projects.
Workaround: N/A
|424509
Return
|The Select Variable and Expression dialog box does not provide correct support for array variables.
Workaround: N/A
|424760
Return
|A save prompt appears when putting the User Interface Editor in operate mode for UIR files containing custom Toolslib controls.
This issue occurs even when you have set Options»Environment»Save changes before compiling to Never.
Workaround: N/A
|426950
Return
|An excluded LIB file is undimmed if the build configuration is changed.
Workaround: N/A
|429854
Return
|The Find in Files feature fails when searching all files (*.*) in a directory containing .svn-base files.
Workaround: Explicitly choose file types to search rather than using *.* in the File types field.
|429953
Return
|No source code browsing information is available after changing the value of a compiler define in a project that uses precompiled headers.
Workaround: Rebuild or clean the project and trigger source code browse info regeneration by reloading the project or changing the configuration.
|437791
Return
|LabWindows/CVI does not handle edge-specific maximization when restoring from a minimized state.
Windows 7 introduced the ability to maximize only in one directiononly vertically or only horizontally. When you close the development environment with the Workspace window in an edge-specific, maximized state, it loses the original size of the window.
Workaround: N/A
|438055
Return
|The text style of multiple user interface elements cannot be modified simultaneously.
Workaround: N/A
|438547
Return
|The Functions in File dialog box immediately starts scrolling up when opened.
When a ring control contains items that can no longer be displayed on the screen, LabWindows/CVI opens a modal dialog box containing a list box with all the items in the ring.
Workaround: N/A
|438594
Return
|The toolbox.fp function, UILEventString, is missing many events.
The following events are missing:
EVENT_BEGIN_EDIT_TREE_CELL
EVENT_TREE_CELL_COMMIT
EVENT_TREE_CELL_BEGIN_MENU
EVENT_TREE_CELL_ACTIVE_ITEM_CHANGE
EVENT_TREE_CELL_VAL_CHANGED
EVENT_CTRL_MENU
EVENT_DROP_COPY
EVENT_VAL_COERCED
EVENT_PANEL_MINIMIZE
EVENT_PANEL_MAXIMIZE
EVENT_PANEL_RESTORE
EVENT_RING_BEGIN_MENU
Workaround: Add the missing events to the toolbox.c source file.
|438733
Return
|If Hide windows when application is running is enabled, and a run-time crash occurs in the Interactive Execution window, the development environment becomes hidden and cannot be restored.
Workaround: Select Show windows from the context menu of the task bar.
|446284
Return
|Adding a new custom control to a UIR file and then pressing the Operate Tool twice causes the development environment to crash.
Workaround: N/A
|456105
Return
|The Source Code Browser tab order is not preserved on subsequent workspace loads.
Workaround: N/A
|384832
Return
|Adding a file that is under source code control (SCC) using the Edit Project dialog box does not mark the file as being under SCC in the Project Tree.
Workaround: Add files using Edit»Add Files to Project.
|391403
Return
|Autoscale is a valid option for the y-axis of a strip chart, but the option is missing from the Attribute Browser.
Workaround: Edit the option in the Edit Strip Chart dialog box.
|402786
Return
|Show Completions <Ctrl-Space> does not work if a multi-line string starts with special char like {, }, ;, or #.
You cannot perform Show Completions on foob in the following snippet, unless the { is removed from the beginning of the string.
int foobar;
printf("\
{sdf = %d", foob
Workaround: N/A
|405919
Return
|The order of include precedence is undetermined if you have multiple header files with the same base name loaded in LabWindows/CVI with unsaved changes.
Suppose you have <folder1>\foo.h and <folder2>\foo.h both loaded in LabWindows/CVI with unsaved changes. LabWindows/CVI adds only one foo.h temp file to the unsaved temp changes directory and depending upon the include order, source files might use the wrong header file. This issue can also be triggered by excluding lines.
Workaround: Save unsaved files and un-exclude any excluded lines.
|408099
Return
|Pressing <Ctrl-Tab> to switch between tabs causes a Panel, menu bar, or control array handle is invalid message to display if confined function panel windows are open.
Workaround: N/A
|409526
Return
|Macros defined in precompiled headers are not included in browse information.
Workaround: Use the Find in Files feature (<Ctrl-Shift-F>) to find the macro.
|412829
Return
|LabWindows/CVI crashes when building a DLL with a type library at a long path.
The crash can also happen if opening a function panel with a long path.
Workaround: Reduce the total path length of project files.
|423818
Return
|The Show Completions feature fails to display context help for function parameters once the second parameter is highlighted if the function call immediately follows a curly brace.
Workaround: N/A
|431732
Return
|The LabWindows/CVI debugger starts applications outside of the window space in Windows 8.1 if you enable Variable, Continuous Size of Snap Views in Windows and LabWindows/CVI is used in the right-half of the screen.
Workaround: Use LabWindows/CVI in the left half of the screen.
|435479
Return
|Creating a file with the New»File from Template option that has the same path and name as an existing file results in an out of memory error.
Workaround: Create a file with a different name or delete the existing file from disk before creating a file with the same path and name.
|436648
Return
|Enabling the Compile with precompiled include file option in the Build Options dialog box causes a The User Interface Manager could not be opened to be displayed.
Workaround: Save the project on disk.
|446286
Return
|If a UIR file contains a previously built custom control and one that was just added, selecting the Options»Operate Visible Panels option causes a dialog box to appear.
The dialog box displays the message A total of N object(s) in the UIR file have not been assigned constant names.
Workaround: N/A
|446313
Return
|A dialog box explaining that saving UIR files will generate new versions of their include files is incorrectly displayed multiple times if there are multiple unsaved UIR files containing custom controls.
Workaround: N/A
|449864
Return
|Selections made in the Formatting Options (Legacy) dialog box, accessible from the Editor Preferences dialog box, are not saved when the development environment is closed.
Workaround: N/A
|463642
Return
|Watch expressions cannot be deleted by pressing <Delete>, if the Break On Change checkbox has focus.
Workaround: N/A
|463873
Return
|Although Insert Mode is shown as active in the Array Display window when the window displays a data slice, the Insert Mode no longer has any effect.
Workaround: N/A
|463921
Return
|A tooltip containing Invisible is incorrectly displayed in the Memory Display window after maximizing and restoring the window.
Workaround: The tooltip disappears after you confine the Memory Display window.
|466542
Return
|LabWindows/CVI hangs when generating a IVI custom class driver for an empty function panel.
Workaround: N/A
|466714
Return
|In the User Interface Editor, the immediate transfer of default row / column / table data types to cells does not work for intptr_t data types when the original data type is int or int64.
The new value becomes int64 instead of intptr_t. The same applies to the unsigned versions of these data types.
Workaround: N/A
|467070
Return
|The Maximum and Minimum fields in the Edit Table Cell dialog box are not wide enough to show int64 values.
Workaround: N/A
|467775
Return
|Enabling LoadExternalModule on one of the default Interface to Win32 API libraries and subsequently removing the library from the project tree causes the Interface to Win32 API library to remain forcibly included.
The .prj file still contains an entry for the library under the [Modules Forced Into Executable] tag.
Workaround: Add the Interface to Win32 API library file back to the project tree, uncheck the Interface to Win32 API library in the Add Files to Executable dialog box, and then remove the library from the project.
|470361
Return
|In certain cases where source code is syntactically incorrect or does not compile, the source code browsing feature can behave incorrectly or cause LabWindows/CVI to crash.
Workaround: N/A
|470691
Return
|The Build Output window highlights only error rows after double-clicking an error when building with an external compiler for release configuration.
Normally the correct column is highlighted upon double-clicking the error message.
Workaround: N/A
|472582
Return
|New custom configurations do not have default target file paths.
Workaround: Close the editor and re-open the project. A default target file path will be selected.
|473109
Return
|Some data types such as _Bool and _Complex are not displayed correctly in function prototype tooltips.
Workaround: N/A
|473496
Return
|Data tooltips have a character entry limit that is about 24 characters at a time.
Workaround: Close and re-open the data tooltip to enter more characters than the limit.
|475321
Return
|Variables and Call Stack window columns incorrectly display extra columns, and columns are displaced after resizing columns while scrolling.
Workaround:
|477231
Return
|Incorrect confirmation prompts appear when exiting graph or chart dialog boxes.
These prompts can occur with the following scenarios:
Workaround: N/A
|477287
Return
|The Options»Preprocess Source File feature truncates output after 1024 characters on a line.
Workaround: N/A
|479047
Return
|When debugging a real-time application and execution is suspended due to a non-fatal run-time error, rebooting the target causes an unexpected There are no items in the list control message.
Workaround: N/A
|479052
Return
|Selecting Run»Install Program to Real-Time Execution Target for the first time can crash the development environment.
Workaround: N/A
|Hardware
|296666
Return
|Regenerating DAQmx example code can sometimes fail to regenerate code.
If you change acquisition mode from "Every N Samples" to "Continuous Samples", the example code may not regenerate.
Workaround: Regenerate the code from the source file instead of the header file.
|Installer
|128084
Return
|Uninstalling LabWindows/CVI from Windows Vista does not completely remove context menu file associations.
Workaround: N/A
|Performance
|144640
Return
|LabWindows/CVI MAX_PATHNAME_LEN is more restrictive than Windows ANSI path limitation in multibyte systems.
Workaround: N/A
|176800
Return
|LabWindows/CVI projects converted to Microsoft Visual C++ 2005 projects fail to build because of link errors.
Link errors such as
cvisupp.lib(setprec.obj) : fatal error LNK1103: debugging information corrupt; recompile module
and
cviauto.lib(implib.obj) : fatal error LNK1103: debugging information corrupt; recompile module
are indications your projects are affected by this problem.
Workaround: Apply the VS2005 SP1 hotfix included for KB949009.
|41414
4DDCC0IO
Return
|A small memory leak exists in network variable creation.
Explicitly creating network variables results in a memory leak of approximately 50 bytes per variable that is created.
Workaround: Consider using implicitly created network variables if you are creating and deleting numerous network variables over a long period of time.
|ID
|Known Issue
|256901
Return
|Passing a pointer to a custom data type to a function that takes a void * will leak memory in a debug build.
LabWindows/CVI user protection leaks memory when a pointer to a user defined data type is passed to a function with a void * parameter. An example of this would be calling the function ListInsertItem and passing a pointer to a user defined data type to the PointerToItem parameter.
Workaround: Disable user protection, or build the program in a Release configuration.
|281013
Return
|Calling DDC_SaveFile often while creating a TDMS file using the TDM C DLL or the DDC Library can result in errors.
Depending on when DDC_SaveFile is called, you might receive error -6218 or error -6226.
Workaround: Don't call DDC_SaveFile until all operations are complete.
|257029
Return
|The LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine creates windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler.
When the LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine loads, it creates multiple windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler. This is generally discouraged practice, but has not been known to cause problems in user applications.
Workaround: Do not call the Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and FreeLibrary to load and unload a LabWindows/CVI built DLL from different threads.
|457464
Return
|Passing a bitmap file containing negative heights to PlotBitmap or GetBitmapFromFile causes a non-fatal run-time error: Library function error (return value == -12 [0xfffffff4]). Out of memory.
Workaround: Modify the bitmap file header to have a positive height, reorder the pixels, and save the file.
|460818
Return
|SMTP servers reject email from InetSendMail because it does not send date information in the header.
Workaround: N/A
|371953
Return
|The intensity plot does not handle NaN values.
Workaround: Handle NaN values before passing the data to PlotScaledIntensity.
|405988
Return
|Changing the active table cell can incorrectly send the EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE event multiple times.
If, inside a callback function that handles EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE, you do something to change the focus of the panel (for example, displaying a message popup), the event is sent a second time after the callback finishes executing.
Workaround: You can use the following code to handle the second, incorrectly sent event.
void CVICALLBACK FlagClearFunc (void *callbackData)
{
*(int *)callbackData = 0;
}
int CVICALLBACK TableCB (int panel, int control, int event, void *callbackData,
int eventData1, int eventData2)
{
static int ignoreNextEvent = 0;
switch (event)
{
case EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE:
if (!ignoreNextEvent)
MessagePopup ( "title", "message" );
ignoreNextEvent = 1;
PostDeferredCall (FlagClearFunc, &ignoreNextEvent);
break;
}
return 0;
}
|408097
Return
|Passing a scalar value as the mask parameter of PlotPackedDigitalLines causes a general protection fault.
Workaround: Ensure the mask value you provide has a data type that matches what you have specified for the dataType parameter.
|424944
Return
|Creating a .NET controller for a large assembly, such as Microsoft.mshtml, appears to cause a hang but eventually completes successfully.
Workaround: N/A
|429320
Return
|InetFTPGetDirList returns 0 on certain FTP servers despite the presence of files.
Workaround: See InetFTPGetDirList Function in LabWindows/CVI Returns an Empty List for a workaround.
|442080
Return
|The LabWindows/CVI Network Streams Library uses a version of Boost (v1.50) with a known security vulnerability (CVE-2013-0252).
Workaround: N/A
|460289
Return
|Calling GetExternalModuleAddr twice incorrectly returns a symbol address if the corresponding module DLL is missing.
GetExternalModuleAddr should always return a NULL address if the DLL initialization failed.
Workaround: N/A
|382850
Return
|The NIReport_Print function hangs on Windows 8 when you select Microsoft XPS Document Writer as the printer.
Workaround: N/A
|448999
Return
|The CNSWriteMultipleData function duplicates the last element of dataArray if dataArray contains CNSData created for a struct with several fields.
For example, if you write a CNSData array of 10 elements, when you read those elements, you will be reading the last element 10 times.
Workaround: N/A
|464278
Return
|Running an executable linked with a static LIB created using the Generate DLL Import Source option fails with a crash.
Workaround: N/A
|468617
Return
|The ClipboardPutTableVals function fails to copy picture cells, even when the cell range consists of only a single cell of type VAL_CELL_PICTURE.
Workaround: N/A
|473170
Return
|The ANSI C Library type definition jmp_buf is of incorrect size for applications built in a 64-bit configuration.
Prior to LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP2, jmp_buf was defined to be 444 bytes. Starting in 2013 SP2, jmp_buf has a correct value of 452 bytes for 64-bit applications.
Workaround: N/A
|475252
Return
|calloc returns a pointer to invalid memory instead of returning null for very large memory requests.
This behavior is contrary to the calloc specification, which suggests it should return one of the following:
Workaround: Allocate less memory.
|Stand-Alone Applications and Distributions
|186565
Return
|LabWindows/CVI distributions cannot install fonts on Windows Vista or Windows 7.
Workaround: N/A
|309112
Return
|LabWindows/CVI 8.0 distributions cannot include the ActiveX container merge module if LabWindows/CVI 2009 or later is installed on the same system.
This issue occurs because the name of the merge module changed in LabWindows/CVI 2009, and LabWindows/CVI 8.0.x attempted to find merge modules by name.
Workaround: Create a copy of C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Merge Modules\ActiveX_Container.msm and rename the copy to C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Merge Modules\ActiveX Container.msm.
|354481
Return
|User specified icons are not displayed in Windows Explorer for larger sizes in Windows Vista/7.
In certain situations, the icon displayed may be a cached icon rather than the icon you have specified.
Workaround: Follow the instructions in Cannot Update Custom Icon of an Executable in Windows 7 or Vista to remove the cached icon.
|440951
Return
|When building a 64-bit installer, there is no installation directory option for LabVIEW (64-bit).
When specifying Installation Files & Directories in the Edit Installer dialog box, you can choose [LabVIEW], but there is no option for [LabVIEW (64-bit)].
Workaround: When creating the installer, select [NationalInstruments] as the root for the component, and create the LabVIEW directory hierarchy underneath that directory.
|445803
Return
|Autoselection does not work when including NI-HSDIO in an installer
When you create an installer, LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select NI-HSDIO even when it is part of the project output.
Workaround: Manually select NI-HSDIO if needed.
|446069
Return
|LabWindows/CVI does not automatically include the Execution Profiler when Profiling is enabled in the Build Options dialog box for the project.
Workaround: N/A
|446779
Return
|LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select TDMS Support for projects that call TDM Streaming Library functions when you build a distribution.
Workaround: N/A
|446788
Return
|LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select .NET Support for projects that call .NET Library functions when you build a distribution.
Workaround: N/A
|463328
Return
|LabWindows/CVI does not install the 64-bit .NET merge modules.
The merge modules cvidotnet_x64.msm and cvidotnet_gac_x64.msm should be installed to C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Merge Modules.
Workaround: N/A
|476881
Return
|Symbols are not exported from executables built using LabWindows/CVI.
Workaround: N/A
|User Interface
|126708
Return
|PlotArc lacks accuracy for drawing a small angle with a large radius.
Workaround: N/A
|140926
Return
|Changing the axis range on a LabWindows/CVI graph plot with few points causes skewed plot lines.
Due to rounding errors, as points move further off screen, the plot lines become less accurate.
Workaround: Provide more points for your plot, or constrain the range of the graph in question.
|193088
Return
|If a LabWindows/CVI popup panel is not active, subsequent popup panels may appear behind the original popup panel.
This issue only occurs on Windows 7/Vista.
Workaround: N/A
|193403
Return
|The panel attribute ATTR_MOVABLE does not work with Aero enabled on Windows 7/Vista.
Workaround: N/A
|194450
Return
|LabWindows/CVI windows do not support Aero Shake.
Shaking the title bar of the LabWindows/CVI environment or LabWindows/CVI panels or pressing <Windows-Home> when a LabWindows/CVI window is active does not minimize other open windows. When Aero is enabled in Windows 7, the other windows should be minimized by the Aero Shake feature.
Workaround: N/A
|209745
Return
|Very large maximum stack sizes cause the "My Documents" button of LabWindows/CVI file select popup panels to fail.
After you click the My Documents button, only a white background displays. Your drives and network locations will not display.
Workaround: Reduce the maximum stack size.
|303637
Return
|Scrolling strip charts can have inaccurate values for min and max due to rounding errors.
For example, if your strip chart displays 100 points and you plot 100 points at a time, the end values may end with a value other than 99.
Workaround: N/A
|293672
Return
|Some user interface controls do not draw Windows styles on mouse-over.
For example, the following controls and control parts should display as a highlighted blue on Windows Vista and later, but do not:
Workaround: N/A
|292070
Return
|Passing TRUE to the RestrictDirectory parameter of FileSelectPopup does not completely restrict the directory to the initial directory.
The user can select files from other directories by entering the path directly into the File Name control and by selecting a file from the previously selected files drop-down list.
Workaround: N/A
|37666
3TJ0IB7K
Return
|Panels displayed with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM set to VAL_MAXIMIZE will not restore after showing the desktop.
You can show the desktop by pressing <Windows Key-D> or by selecting the Show Desktop button on the task bar.
Workaround: Call SetPanelAttribute with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM after calling DisplayPanel.
|314106
Return
|The x-axis of the digital graph displays improper divisions.
Large digital graphs with engineering or scientific display format set for the x-axis may display divisions and division labels that are inconsistent with other display formats.
Workaround: N/A
|316397
Return
|Saving a file with the FileSelectPopup function displays a "file already exists" error when another file with the same basename and no extension exists in the selected directory.
The file is saved despite the error.
Workaround: N/A
|329405
Return
|Numeric control radix does not resize with control text size.
N/A
Workaround: N/A
|335982
Return
|MultiFileSelectPopupEx cannot select multiple files if the first file in the list does not exist and the second file does.
The selection error occurs only if the first file in the selection list does not exist and an existing file appears later in the list.
Workaround: Ensure that the first file in the selection list exists.
|351981
Return
|Dimming ActiveX control does not terminate mouse tracking.
This behavior can cause problems if you dim the ActiveX control while doing a click and drag operation on the control. In this scenario, the mouse interaction continues even after the control is dimmed.
Workaround: N/A
|337950
Return
|Graph zoom selection box leaves artifacts if a control is moved over the drawing region in between frames.
If a control is moved over the graph's drawing region while creating a zoom selection box, the control may interfere with the drawing of the selection box and leave traces of where the selection box once was.
Workaround: N/A
|347056
Return
|Dragging the ring tank control value to change its fluid height at run-time may cause black lines to appear where the previous fluid height was.
Workaround: N/A
|349832
Return
|The mouse wheel scrolls the wrong control while ring control menu is displayed.
This behavior occurs if the focus is still on a different control when the ring drop-down menu is opened.
Workaround: N/A
|350412
Return
|In some cases, the EVENT_LOST_FOCUS and EVENT_COMMIT events are not displayed in Operate mode when changing focus away from controls.
Workaround: N/A
|350752
Return
|A tree item tooltip continues to display when the cursor is over a tree item and another active window is in front of part of the tree item.
Workaround: N/A
|350944
Return
|The numeric control cannot have a transparent background.
Workaround: N/A
|413695
Return
|Radial controls do not resize all elements proportionally.
Some controls will not scale all elements proportionally when the Scale Contents On Resize panel option is enabled and they are resized. Radial controls such as the gauge, meter, and knob must maintain a consistent aspect ratio for the radial portion of the control. However, this is not necessary for some elements of the control such as the label. These elements will not be scaled the same. This can cause elements to become misaligned or overlap.
Workaround: Use the splitter control to resize controls rather than the Scale Contents On Resize option. Refer to the docking.cws example for details on how to accomplish this with splitter controls.
|441120
Return
|The LabWindows/CVI application log shows a fatal Bad image in IValidateImage error when running some UIR files migrated from previous versions of LabWindows/CVI.
Workaround: Convert your UIR file to a TUI file by using the Options»Save in Text Format and Options»Load from Text Format options of the User Interface Editor. More information on the TUI format can be found in TUI Files in LabWindows/CVI.
|369944
Return
|The canvas control creates some undesired artifacts when rotated or moved around.
Workaround: N/A
|382278
Return
|The save button cannot be used in the Attribute Browser toolbar.
Workaround: To save changes made in the Attribute Browser, use File»Save or <Ctrl-S>.
|404129
Return
|After rotating the markers of a gauge control, the needle becomes misaligned with the center of the gauge.
Workaround: N/A
|421591
Return
|Active tooltips do not update when the tooltip text changes programmatically.
Workaround: N/A
|421593
Return
|Tooltips are not sized correctly when the tooltip text contains horizontal tab characters.
Workaround: Use white space characters instead of horizontal tab characters for tooltip text.
|423072
Return
|The two panel attributes, ATTR_HEIGHT and ATTR_WIDTH, cannot be sized beyond a certain value, which depends on monitor resolution.
Workaround: Use a child panel, which does not have the same height and width limitations.
|426915
Return
|Oval and arc plots appear partially transparent, depending on their fill color.
Workaround: N/A
|427065
Return
|The maximum window size is limited by screen resolution.
This maximum value is imposed during the LabWindows/CVI WM_GETMINMAXINFO message handler.
Workaround: Intercept the WM_GETMINMAXINFO message and change the maximum values as demonstrated in the following code snippet:
//Custom window procedure
static LRESULT CALLBACK MsgrWndProc (HWND hwnd, UINT message, WPARAM wParam, LPARAM lParam )
{
switch(message)
{
case WM_GETMINMAXINFO:
{
if(largeSize)
{
//Modify lParam such that it uses the correct sizes
MINMAXINFO FAR *lpmmi = (MINMAXINFO FAR*)lParam;
lpmmi->ptMaxTrackSize.y = customHeight;
lpmmi->ptMaxTrackSize.x = customWidth;
largeSize = 0;
//Return 0 to swallow the event
return 0;
}
}
}
//Call the default window procedure and pass it the parameters passed to it
return CallWindowProc((WNDPROC)DefaultWndProc, hwnd, message, wParam, lParam);
}
|431566
Return
|In the User Interface Editor, if you rotate a text message that has the Size to text option disabled, the resulting text message is drawn incorrectly, selected incorrectly, and inoperable.
Workaround: N/A
|432165
Return
|Under specific graph setting conditions, the fat line plot style renders incorrectly.
Instead of a solid line, the line appears half solid, half broken.
Workaround: Disable anti-aliasing or y-axis labels, or add a plot legend. Resizing the graph sometimes resolves the rendering issue.
|437605
Return
|Graphs containing multiple plots with different plot styles show incorrect plot styles in the graph legend.
Workaround: Obtain the plot style programmatically.
|439046
Return
|Toolbar click events do not cause numeric controls to leave edit mode.
If you are editing a control using the keyboard and subsequently click a toolbar menu item, the control does not commit the edit before the toolbar menu item click event is processed. If the control loses focus, the edit is committed.
Workaround: Commit control edits by calling SetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel (), GetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel ())); before reading the control value.
|441033
Return
|A graph with log scale shows only two decades for a range of [1E-200, 1].
For the range of [1E-200, 1], only two divisions are created at 1E-200 and 1E-63.
Workaround: N/A
|460638
Return
|The picture command button can incorrectly show the resizing frame when the Size control to image Fit mode is selected.
The picture command button should not be allowed to change dimensions in this mode.
Workaround: Close and reopen the UIR file.
|391647
Return
|Changing focus from the graph control while you operate a cursor inside the control leaves the cursor at an intermediate position.
Workaround: N/A
|402602
Return
|The graph control plot can change size when the graph control changes size, even when the Fixed Plot Area attribute (ATTR_FIXED_PLOT_AREA) is enabled.
Workaround: Track the plot area and restore it after a graph control resize operation causes the plot area to change.
|415654
Return
|When scrolling a tree control and the currently selected item line moves to the top or bottom of the control, it seems as though multiple items are selected.
Workaround: Change focus from the tree control. When the tree control loses focus, it redraws the item selection correctly.
|424549
Return
|The default values for the ATTR_HIDE_HILITE and ATTR_HILITE_ONLY_WHEN_PANEL_ACTIVE attributes do not persist for table controls when set in the UIR file.
Workaround: Set the values programmatically using SetCtrlAttribute.
|461922
Return
|Enabling Show Grid and Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis causes incorrect x-axis tick marks to appear.
Enabling these settings for the left y-axis does not result in incorrect tick marks.
Workaround: Uncheck Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis and change the Divisions setting to a specific number.
|470189
Return
|Resizing a knob control by operating a splitter control causes the digital display of the knob control to be positioned at the wrong coordinates.
Workaround: N/A
|484206
Return
|The image quality of some images loaded in a picture command button degrades after saving and loading the user interface file multiple times.
Reduction of quality is noticeable after 10 saves.
Workaround: Reload the original image from disk. You can do this programmatically by setting the ATTR_IMAGE_FILE attribute with SetCtrlAttribute.
|485043
Return
|While DisplayPanel executes on a specific panel in the main thread, if one or multiple secondary controls perform operations on the controls from that panel (e.g., SetCtrlVal), those controls may disappear.
The controls show up on the panel after hovering the mouse over them.
Workaround: In a multithreaded application, you must use a thread synchronization mechanism to prevent secondary threads from changing the value of controls while the main thread calls DisplayPanel. One such thread synchronization mechanism is the critical section.
