How Do I Develop Automated Validation Test Systems with TestStand?

TestStand is ready-to-run test management software that simplifies the automation of validation test systems with interactive workflows for hardware configuration, built-in debugging tools, and automatic report generation.
TestStand is ready-to-run test management software that simplifies the development, debugging, and execution of test sequences. TestStand helps meet the needs of every test with adapters to call test code written in a variety of programming languages, including LabVIEW, C/C++, .NET, and Python. Integration with InstrumentStudio helps accelerate your test development through interactive hardware configuration and debugging. Sharing test results is simple with automatic report generation in industry standard formats and logging to enterprise databases.
With InstrumentStudio, you can configure your instrument interactively and then export the configuration file to TestStand. These configurations can be applied to new or existing IO sessions, passed into a code module for measurements, or used as instrument attributes in a sweep loop.
Use sweep loops to simplify executing different permutations from a set of parameters. You can specify the range of each parameter using several options including using start/stop values for a certain number of intervals, an array of values, or an expression to generate the parameters at run-time.
TestStand helps you debug test applications faster with built-in debugging tools to inspect and investigate code. For instruments configured in InstrumentStudio, you can simultaneously view your data on soft front panels during test execution and interactively debug or modify instrument settings at idle states in your test sequence.
Save and share your test data with automatic report generation in TestStand to create files in a variety of industry-standard formats such as ATML, XML, HTML, and text. You can simplify sharing data by logging these test results to your enterprise databases for future analysis.