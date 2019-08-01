Artificial Intelligence in Software-Defined SIGINT Systems

There are typically two types of COTS cognitive radio (CR) systems for defense:

Compact, deployed systems in the field that use AI to determine actionable intelligence in real time. These systems utilize FPGAs and general-purpose processors (GPPs), sometimes with the addition of a compact graphics-processing unit (GPU) module. Modular, scalable, more compute-intensive systems typically consisting of CRs coupled to high-end servers with powerful GPUs for offline processing. These systems frequently require larger-form-factor RF instruments, and increased data volumes often require higher throughput buses, such as PCIe.

For low size, weight, and power systems (low-SWaP), FPGA hardware-processing efficiency and low-latency performance, coupled with GPP programmability, makes a lot of sense. While the FPGA may be more complicated to program, it is key to achieving low SWaP in real-time systems. In this situation, Universal Software Radio Peripherals (USRPs) from National Instruments and Ettus Research provide an off-the-shelf platform in a compact form factor. User-programmable FPGAs are an inherent aspect of USRP devices, and direct integration with either LabVIEW or open-source software, such as RF Network on Chip (RFNoC), alleviates the challenge of programming the FPGA in a hardware description language.



For larger compute-intensive systems, it is important to have a hardware architecture that scales and can heterogeneously utilize best-in-class processors. These architectures typically comprise FPGAs for baseband processing, GPPs for control, and GPUs for AI processing. GPUs offer a nice blend of being able to process massive amounts of data while being relatively easy to program. A downside of GPUs is their long data pipelines, which lead to higher transfer times, although this is only an issue in systems that require ultra-low latency. Of course, there are ranges of devices within each category that trade power at the expense of performance, which you should weigh up in design analysis.

Processor Type SWaP Real-Time Ease of Use GPP Typically large and power hungry Nonoptimal latency and determinism; improved by using a real-time OS (though that adds development complexity) Easiest to program with LabVIEW, C/C++, or Python FPGA Generally SWaP-friendly Low latency Typically difficult to program with hardware description languages; simplified through tools in C/C++, OpenCL, LabVIEW, or RFNoC GPU Typically large and power hungry Typically higher latency Easy to program with TensorFlow or OpenCL/CUDA

Table 1. Processor Options for Cognitive Radio

An example of a larger compute-intensive system is the DARPA Colosseum testbed used in the Spectrum Collaboration Challenge. This system includes 128 two-channel USRPs (Ettus X310) with onboard FPGAs, ATCA-3671 blades with multiple FPGAs for data aggregation, and high-end servers with powerful GPUs for AI processing.