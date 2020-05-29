Validate and Test Autonomous Vehicle Compute Hardware

At the heart of the autonomous vehicle (AV) there is a powerful compute platform. Its job is to keep us safe inside and outside the vehicle. This supercomputer takes in synchronized data from multiple sensors to interpret the environment and driving circumstances, and determines the appropriate action for the AV. Design and test engineers must strike a balance between computing power, efficiency, and thoroughly testing functionality and reliability to:

Validate features such as thermal performance, power consumption, sensor interfaces, communications, and PCB functionality

Adapt the test system to follow design changes of the compute platform and architecture

Meet the time-to-market deadline for building AVs

Log test data for analysis, traceability, and quality purposes