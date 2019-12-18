What Is SystemLink™ Software Configuration Module?

SystemLink Software Configuration Module enables centralized management and proactive administration of software running on testers, taking the guesswork out of keeping them up to date with the right builds and latest software standards. Users are empowered with superior situational awareness across validation and manufacturing that scales from single lab to multiple sites across the globe. With SystemLink, unplanned downtime and test reruns due to misconfigured systems are no longer a reality. The Software Configuration Module leverages the SystemLink Server and platform infrastructure for communication, transmission, and movement of data as well as services for managing software packages, alarms and notifications, and dashboards.
SystemLink Software Configuration module provides an optimized web application for managing test systems, deploying software, and monitoring system health. Learn more about how to drive efficiency in your test operation and gain valuable insights below.
Automate and optimize the manual process of system configuration tasks, such as software deployment, device management, and diagnostic activities.
Improve system uptime and performance with centralized monitoring services, configurable alarms, and an email notification workflow.
Accelerate the development of real-time monitoring applications and remote operator interfaces with high-performance data services and configuration-based graphical design tools.
Software Benefits
Standard Service Program
Every purchase offers a renewable, one-year membership to the Standard Service Program (SSP) for software. SSP membership includes the following:
