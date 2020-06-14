Our Driving Future: The Impact of Autonomous Vehicles
Creado 14-jun-2020
Visión General
The shift to electric cars is happening. But how fast will we move toward an all-electric future? NI CEO Eric Starkloff discusses the five levels of vehicle autonomy, the three technologies behind autonomous driving, and how all people can benefit.
Probablemente haya notado que tenemos una nueva apariencia, pero nuestra prioridad sigue siendo usted. Hemos ampliado nuestra oferta para servirle mejor y ayudarlo a hacer frente a los complejos desafíos de la humanidad hoy, mañana y durante los próximos 100 años. Es el momento. Let's Engineer Ambitiously.