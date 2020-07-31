Use NTP for Timestamping Measurements

This document provides an overview of using a custom time source to correlate measurement data on time-aware controllers.

Time-aware controllers, such as CompactRIO 904x/5x and Industrial Controller 317x, automatically timestamp measurements using the time onboard the controller. Starting in NI-Sync 20.1, synchronization between the onboard time and network time can be disabled. This allows you to set the time onboard the controller (the Linux OS time) directly instead of having it set by the network time as it had been in previous driver versions. This enables the use of NTP and other custom time sources to drive the Linux OS time, which is used for timestamping measurements.