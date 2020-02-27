DAQmx for Desktop Linux Tools

This document will explain the different linux tools that are available based on the version of DAQmx being used
These tools may be available based on your installed version of DAQmx.
|Tool Name
|Supported
|nidaqmxconfig
|
|nilsdev
|
|nipxiconfig
|
|system-report
|
nidaqmxconfig is a tool designed to handle many of the configuration and utility tools that worked within the NI MAX application.
Automatically installed as part of the ni-daqmx rpm.
Running the tool the first time as nidaqmxconfig provides the help information for the tool as well as the DAQmx version this tool is currently being called from. The following options are provided when calling help:
|Import
|Export
|Self Test
|Reset
|Add a Network Device
|Remove a Network Device
|Reserve a Network Device
|Unreserve a Network Device
|Browse for Network Devices
nilsdev is a simple program that provides the device identifiers for any devices that are currently present in the system.
Automatically installed as part of the ni-daqmx rpm
To use, call nilsdev from the terminal. After doing so are presented with the names of all devices within the system.
You can also call nilsdev --verbose and you are presented with:
nipxiconfig is a tool that is used to provide configuration options to PXI systems.
Automatically installed as part of the ni-daqmx rpm. It is installed as part of the PXI Platform Services dependency.
The following commands can be run with the nipxiconfig tool:
|Help
|Version Info
|Read Configuration Source File
|Read Configuration from STDIN
|Format Output for Machine
|Format Output for Human
|Quiet
|Verbose
|Delete Chassis
|Identify Chassis
|List Identifiable Chassis
|List System
|Renumber Chassis
|Unidentify Chassis
The system-report tool has two basic functionalities that it achieves:
The user directly interacts with the interface and report aggregator, with the utilites providing reports on the subsystems.
This tool currently includes utilities for analyzing the following:
Automatically installed as part of the ni-daqmx rpm.
This section covers how to use the different functionality the tool provides.
|Running the Tool
|Reading the Report
Getting MAX Report Functionality out of system-report
|MAX Summary
|My System
|Hardware
|Software
|REG Report
|NI Services