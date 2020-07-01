ASAM XIL TestStand Steps 1.2 Known Issues

Created Jul 1, 2020

Visión General

This document contains the ASAM XIL TestStand Steps known issues that were discovered before and since the release of ASAM XIL TestStand Steps 1.2. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.

 

Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details
965226

SequenceContext does not recognize Globals

When using the Framework Get Variable Values step, you cannot use the returned value in a FileGlobal. When storing the value in a FileGlobal, the value remains as the default value.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

ASAM XIL TestStand Steps 1.1

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1074446

Copy/paste of steps from to a different sequence file breaks references

Copy/pasting a set of steps from one sequence file to another will result in broken references with "IDXXXXXXX" values.

Workaround:

Only copy and paste steps inside the same sequence file. Alternatively, one can manually fix all references.

Reported Version:

ASAM XIL TestStand Steps 1.2

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A
1074442

Extending ASAM XIL steps leads to runtime error

When an ASAM XIL step type is copy/pasted in the Step Types dialog with the intent of extending functionality, the resulting step will throw errors at runtime about being the wrong step type.

Workaround:

There is currently no known workaround for this issue.

Reported Version:

ASAM XIL TestStand Steps 1.1

Resolved Version:

N/A

Added:

N/A

Final Time Issue Listed

Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.

There are currently no issues to list.

Additional Resources

Explore Support Content and Product Documentation 

 

 

Ask the NI Community

 

 

Request Support from an Engineer

 

A valid service agreement may be required, and support options vary by country

 

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).