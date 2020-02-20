PCI Express Clock Specifications and Effect on NI MXI-Express RIO Interoperability

Developers of the PCI Express specification realized that a constant-frequency 100 MHz clock may present a problem with radiated emissions standards. These emissions standards were developed to minimize the chance of devices interfering with each other. For example, a PC with a constant 100 MHz clock may generate emissions that interfere with your FM radio or instrumentation. To aid systems in complying with these emissions regulations, the PXI Express system reference clocks are frequency-modulated. Modulation reduces the peak energy in clocking signals and spreads it across several adjacent frequencies, reducing the chance of interfering with other devices. Clocks with this type of frequency modulation are known as spread-spectrum clocks.



This reference clock frequency modulation impacts system timing; however, PC technology specifications are designed with these timing impacts in mind. The modulation behavior is defined by various parameters so that designers know which operational characteristics are required by tier components. The modulation is specified by Chapter 4 of the PCI Express specification, which stipulates a modulation rate of 30 to 33 kHz and modulation amplitude of 0 to –0.5 percent. This means that you can downspread the clock, and data based on the clock frequency, by 0.5 percent from the nominal clock frequency (100 MHz) and change it at a rate not to exceed 33 kHz.

The figure below shows the modulated clock frequency of the PCI Express clocks of several systems over approximately 90 μs. The vertical scale is the frequency of an individual clock period and the horizontal scale is the time in seconds. The 90 μs capture on this plot illustrates almost three full cycles of the clock modulation. All of the clocks comply with the maximum 33 kHz modulation rate.



The blue trace shown in the figure below depicts a PCI Express reference clock that is properly modulated: the frequency of the modulation is between 30 and 33 kHz, the amplitude of the modulation is 0.5 percent of 100 MHz (500 kHz), and it is downspread (the maximum frequency is 100 MHz). If PCs violate this clock specification, then add-in cards designed to work with the specification cannot guarantee complete functionality.