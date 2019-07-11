Upgrade LabWindows™/CVI

LabWindows/CVI users with an active Standard Service Program (SSP) membership are eligible to upgrade to LabWindows/CVI 2019. Don't have an active membership? Renew today to get the latest LabWindows/CVI versions.

WHAT'S NEW WITH LabWindows/CVI

LabWindows/CVI 2019

The latest version of LabWindows/CVI includes these top features:
 

  • Enhanced source code editor with improved show completion, word wrapping, collapsible regions, and zoom
  • Improved debugging with diagnostic indicators in source files 
  • Customizable code snippets to increase your development speed 
  • Ability to quickly identify code changes with file modification indicators
  • Package building with the LabWindows/CVI distribution builder

LabWindows/CVI Support Policy

NI knows every product has different requirements for support and longevity and is committed to providing the life-cycle support you need for your application. View the table below to see our product support timeline for LabWindows/CVI. Review the National Instruments Software Life-Cycle Policy for overall software policy details.

LabWindows/CVI Life-Cycle Dates

Version Current Release Support (Release Date) Mainstream Support (End Date) Extended Support (End Date)
LabWindows/CVI 2019 July 2019
 July 2024
 Ongoing
LabWindows/CVI 2017 May 2017
 August 2022 Ongoing
LabWindows/CVI 2015 August 2015
 August 2020
 Ongoing
LabWindows/CVI 2013 August 2013
 August 2018
 Ongoing
LabWindows/CVI 2012 August 2012
 August 2016
 Ongoing
LabWindows/CVI 2010 December 2010 December 2014 Ongoing